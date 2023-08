Project GRACE is collecting new school supplies for children in need this month as the new school year approaches.

A Back to School Packs & Supplies Drive will be held at Scarborough Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Donations also can be dropped off anytime inside the library before the event.

For more information, visit projectgracemaine.org.

