Two upcoming road races, including kids’ fun run events, will benefit a pair of causes. Participants can sign up to run, walk or volunteer.

The St. Max 5K Road Race and Kids’ Fun Run will be held in Scarborough on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event is a benefit for the South Portland Food Cupboard and will begin at 9 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church on 150 Black Point Road.

The kids’ fun run is free and begins at 8:30 a.m. Same-day registration is $25 and starts at 7:30 a.m. Online registration is $20. The event will also feature awards and prizes.

Started in 1997, the South Portland Food Cupboard is located on 130 Thadeus St. The pantry is open each Tuesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the first Wednesday of the month from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and each Thursday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The pantry helps nearly 1,000 households per month.

For more information, including how to help the food cupboard, visit www.southportlandfoodcupboard.org or call 207-874-0379.

The Autumn ‘N Ales 5K/10K/Half Marathon Road Race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at the American Legion Post 76 in the Scarborough Industrial Park on Manson Libby Road.

The event will benefit Holly Cross School and includes a beer garden for participants ages 21 and older, provided by Nonesuch River Brewing. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., both the 5K and 10K start at 8:30 a.m., and the kids’ fun run will be held at 9 a.m.

Holy Cross School opened in 1937 and is dedicated to nurturing the spiritual, moral, intellectual, and social development of each child. For more information, call 207-799-6661 or visit www.holycrossmaine.org.

The mission of the Eastern Trail Alliance is to build, maintain, and promote the use of the Eastern Trail, a recreation and transportation greenway from Casco Bay to the Piscataqua River in Kittery. For more information, visit www.easterntrail.org.

Based in Scarborough, Project G.R.A.C.E. (Granting Resources and Assistance through Community Effort) aims to improve the lives of Scarborough neighbors by identifying both those in need and those willing to share their gifts, coordinating a compassionate and confidential interchange. For more information, visit https://projectgracemaine.weebly.com.

Rotary Club elects new president

The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club has elected Dan McDonald of Portland as its president for 2023–24.McDonald will preside over a club that in the previous year raised and donated $95,000. to a variety of charitable organizations and activities.

The following members compose the board of officers and directors:

President Dan McDonald, President Elect and Interim Treasurer Nancy Irving, Secretary Kathy Cotter, Immediate Past President Jim Britt, Administration Mike Tranfaglia, Community Service Sari Greene, International Service Hannah Olshansky, Membership Matt McAleney, Youth Services Kiley Wilkins-O’Brien.

Founded in 1961, the Rotary Club of South Portland and Cape Elizabeth is a community service, leadership institute, and fellowship organization committed to local and international service through projects and fundraising. The club supports efforts to stem food insecurity, access to clean water, youth literacy, substance use disorder, and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio world-wide, as well as a variety of community projects to benefit South Portland and Cape Elizabeth residents.

For more information South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club and its works, visit www.sp-ce-rotary.org.

Town & Country fields Tri for a Cure team

Town & Country’s ‘local helping local’ commitment to making a difference in the local community by not only providing financial services but also community service has resulted in the credit union contributing nearly $25,000 to the Maine Cancer Foundation through its recent Tri for A Cure event. This marked the 12th consecutive year that Town & Country has been involved in the Tri and the 2023 contribution through the credit union’s sponsorship and fundraising is one of its largest ever.

“The work of the Maine Cancer Foundation is critical to so many people in the community and, because we live and work here, too, we understand its importance and the service and support it provides throughout Maine,” said David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country, in a news release. “Town & Country has been a leader in supporting cancer research and the other work of MCF for many years not just financially but also through innovative programs to increase cancer screenings as well as overall awareness of the great work MCF does. We are thrilled that the final total we are able to contribute to this year’s Tri is nearly $25K. Congratulations to our staff and everyone that contributed to this impressive total.”

In addition to being a major sponsor of the annual Tri for A Cure, Town & Country is also engaged with Maine Cancer Foundation throughout the year including Mary’s Walk, the CheckME campaign in the fall, and developing financial resources and assistance to help cancer patients and their families.

“We are very passionate about Maine Cancer Foundation, and are proud to be a strong partner,” said Libby.

