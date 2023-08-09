The Wells Chamber of Commerce will host its 22nd annual Chili-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Wells Junior High School campus on Route 1 in Wells. The event will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Joe Harvey Invitational Cookoff, sanctioned by the International Chili Society, is among the events available for “chiliheads” to qualify to compete in the World Championship that will be held this year in September in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Entrants for the cook-off have come from as far away as Florida, Nevada and Illinois.

The cook-off will feature cooks in four categories: Red chili made with beef and red ripened chili peppers; Green chili (verde) made with either chicken or pork and green chili peppers; homestyle (traditional chili with beans); along with a youth homestyle division and salsa. Cash prizes and plaques are given to the winners along with bragging rights.

The chili cooks will bring their chili to be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the People’s Choice competition with a $250 first prize. Ballots for People’s Choice are included in the tasting kits available for sale.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Wells Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund. Kennebunk Savings is the Primary Event Sponsor and DF Richard Energy is the Gold Sponsor

Vendors and crafters are featured at the annual event that also features free parking and free admission. For more information, visit www.wellschilifest.com.

Advertisement

Lobster roll dinner scheduled

Atlantic Hall will host a lobster roll dinner and viewing of historic area photos on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. Atlantic Hall is located at 173 Main St. in Cape Porpoise. All proceeds from the event will benefit Atlantic Hall.

College honors for local residents

Lili Stearns of Kennebunk made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the spring 2023 semester.

Clarice Johns from Kennebunkport has been named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.

Johns is a member of the Class of 2023 and is majoring in English. Johns attended Glen Ridge High School.

Rally Day is Aug. 20 at Church on the Cape

Sunday School Rally Day is an annual event at Church on the Cape where children ages 4 and older are introduced to the 2023-24 Sunday School program for the school year. This year, the theme for Sunday School is Hooked on Jesus.

Advertisement

On Aug. 20, during the 10 a.m. worship after the children’s moment, all interested children and their parents/guardians are invited to visit the Sunday School rooms with Pastor Sue Ellery to learn about the songs, crafts, Bible stories, and special projects planned. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 207-967-5787.

Groovy Snacks at Graves Library

Children are invited to make Groovy Snacks at the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

The event features fruity flowers, blueberry bugs and more. Participants will learn how to make graham cracker treats. All materials will be provided. Space is limited, and preregistration is required.

For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Advertisement

Lowery gives Graves garden concert

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will host local artist Henry Lowery in concert, Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. The concert is part of the library’s Summer Music Series.

Patrons are encouraged to bring friends and chairs. Lowery is a Kennebunk High School graduate that plays an array of country and blues on guitar.

The library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. A suggested donation of $10 per person is appreciated. The event will be held in the community room if it rains. Parking is available on Maine Street or at Consolidated School.

For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Arundel Fall Trail Fest is Sept. 23

Advertisement

Arundel Conservation Trust will host its third annual Fall Trail Fest Run & Walk on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event features 5K, 10K and half marathon distances. For more information or to register, visit www.arundeltrust.org/act-trail-fest.

The ACT Fall Trail Fest half marathon race starts at 9 a.m., the 10K race starts at 10 a.m. and the 5K race starts at 10:30 a.m. The courses are set on the Arundel Conservation Trust multi-purpose trail and the Eastern Trail that and feature woodland and stream views.

​Runners will start at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot at 257 Limerick Road in Arundel. All races return and finish at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot. Winners in each age group will be awarded a prize. Prizes range from fresh Maine lobsters to local honey.

Each participant will receive a race day T-shirt. Details for the after-race party will be announced.

​The event is held in partnership with the trust’s sister organization, the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, that is hosting its annual Trail Fest on Oct. 15.

​All proceeds from the event support local conservation efforts.

Advertisement

For more information, visit www.arundeltrust.org.

Spurling Charity 5K benefits Center for Grieving Children

Spurling Fitness announced it will host its eighth annual Spurling Charity 5K on Oct. 7. The family-friendly event invites participants to “walk, run or dance” across the finish line. The event, designed for all ages and abilities, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at 1 Alewive Park Road in West Kennebunk.

Each year, a new beneficiary is chosen. This year’s event will benefit The Center for Grieving Children, Maine.

Registration costs $25 and the first 100 to sign up are guaranteed a race T-shirt. To register, visit https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13534.

Amateur Radio Society announces meetings

Advertisement

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio.

Discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by society members. Those interested in amateur radio are encouraged to join the Amateur Radio Society.

Upcoming meetings will be held Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and Sept. 19. The New School is located at 38 York St. For more information, contact Alex at 967-8812.

Outdoor story times set at Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library will host stories and songs with Miss Maria on Mondays in August at 10 a.m.. Story times will be held outside the library near the faerie garden. Participants are asked to bring a blanket or towel to sit on, and don’t forget sunscreen. In the event of rain or inclement weather, story time will be held indoors.

Upcoming story time dates:

Advertisement

· Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Summer Band Blast 6 set for Aug. 13

The Waterhouse Center in Kennebunk will rock once again on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 13, when Summer Band Blast 6 kicks off at 5 p.m., rain or shine.

An afternoon of entertainment will be offered by local musicians, including The Biddo Honeys, Byon Yeatts, Dana Pearson, Gary Vail, Lincoln Continental, The Dock Squares, and other special guests. The free event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Organizers encourage music fans to, “grab a chair and some dancing shoes and enjoy the fun community event.” The Waterhouse Center is located at 51 Main St. in Kennebunk.

The show is a benefit for Community Outreach Services. Patrons are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or cash donation to help those in need in the community.

Advertisement

For more information, call Faith at 985-6570.

Library plans finale party and ice cream social

On Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m., Kennebunk Free Library invites patrons to “drop in for a celebration of a fun-filled summer.” The library will provide a choice of ice cream or frozen treat, and there will be some games to play.

The finale party is part of All Together Now, the library’s summer reading program. To learn more about summer programs, visit the library or its website.

For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Book Friends Party set at library

Advertisement

Kennebunk Free Library will celebrate “some of the greatest friendships found in books” on Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. with an event that includes crafts. The program is for all ages and no registration is required.

For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Climate change art exhibit opens

The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of its summer contemporary art exhibition, Earthly Observations: Artist Perspectives of Our Climate, in the Bauman Gallery, the museum’s contemporary exhibition space, through Sept. 3.

This show features eight Maine artists displaying 2D and 3D artworks illustrating perspectives of climate change. Maine citizens and those living in other coastal areas have a front row seat to see the changes during their lifetimes. The show is paired with the museum’s first gallery exhibition, Wrapped in Blue, which features costume designs created from hospital sterilization paper saved from landfills by Portland-based Partners for World Health.

Artists in the Earthly Observations exhibition include prominent climate change artist-activists Cole Caswell (Maine Arts Commission Fellow), Kate Cheney Chappell, Anna Dibble, Liz Hunter, Elizabeth Kelley, Andrea Roth Kimmich, Bill Presby and Rhonda Smith. The show boasts painting and sculpture, with pieces from the exhibition also installed in the museum’s courtyard, including Cheney Chappell’s steel Tumblestars and Presby’s Tunny the Tuna.

Advertisement

The exhibition is sponsored by Saco & Biddeford Savings.

Native Plant Swap and Sale scheduled

Beginners and professional gardeners are invited to a free Native Plant Swap and Sale at Rogers Pond Park. The park is located at 9 Water St. in Kennebunk and features a pavilion and parking.

The swap and sale is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13 (rain or shine). Plant drop-off is from 1 to 1:30 p.m.. The swap is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Immediately following, until 4 p.m. and not even 3/4 mile away, stop by the Pollinator Pathway at the corner of High Street and Cat Mousam Road.

For the Swap, patrons should bring plants that are native to Maine and are straight species, not cultivars. For more information, visit https://wildseedproject.net/comprehensive-plant-list.

Those who don’t have native plants to share are welcome to attend to jump start native plant gardens. Participants are invited to bring a mug for refreshments.

Advertisement

Native Haunts Nursery will have native plants for sale as well. To view a plant list, visit https://nativehaunts.com/plant. Pre-ordering with Native Haunts via email or phone is encouraged.

The events are sponsored by Kennebunk Area Native Plants, Planeteers of Southern Maine and UMaine Cooperative Extension’s Modern Day Homemakers. To RSVP, email NativePlantSwap@gmail.com.

Seaglass Chorale puts out call for singers

Seaglass Chorale is about to start rehearsals for its upcoming winter concert that will mark the start of its 30th season. The chorale is planning two Celtic Christmas concerts, on Friday Dec. 1 and Saturday Dec. 2. The group will rehearse be from 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning on Sept. 7 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Route 1, Kennebunk.

The concert will feature the full Seaglass Chorale, as well as our select choir the Seatones, an Irish step dancing group, and Irish poetry.

Founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Jean Strazdes, Seaglass Chorale is a non-auditioned adult choral group of 46 voices. The chorale represents some 20 southern Maine communities and regularly performs throughout the area, with concerts in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Sanford, Saco, and other regional venues.

For more information on Seaglass Chorale, to join the group, or to make a donation, visit www.seaglasschorale.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: