Following a day of torrential rain that saw only 50 guests through the gates, the Topsham Fair bounced back Wednesday afternoon as dozens of families and friends lined up to buy cotton candy, hitch a ride on the Ferris wheel, and pet farm animals.

Tim Carlton, 76, of West Bath, said he has been coming to the Topsham Fair since he was a year old and looks forward to it every summer. Aside from enjoying all the exhibitions and animals, Carlton said he can’t resist delicious fried foods. A secret he said his doctor “doesn’t need to know.”

A highlight for kids at the fair was walking through “Old McDonald’s Farm” where they purchased ice cream cones filled with feed pellets to feed goats, bunnies and cows. Most of the goats weren’t fans of the cones, so the children visited piglets across the way, who were happy to gobble them up.

While some guests enjoyed live music, face painting, horse races and freshly squeezed lemonade, others perused the work of local artisans. Jan Tricarico of Readfield said she shares her blacksmithing techniques at the fair each year. Making everything from plant hooks and jewelry to Christmas ornaments, Tricarico shared some metal “candy canes” she made at a patrons request — the most durable Christmas ornament you might ever come across.

“The fairs are a great place to visit because people are so interested in blacksmithing,” said Tricarico.

Topsham Fair committee president Leon Brilliant said fair officials hope to make up for Tuesday’s washout since the forecast predicts sunny skies for the rest of the week. He said canceled events from Tuesday have been rescheduled for later this week. Brilliant said they always get a huge turnout for the demolition derby and the ATV mud racing.

The Topsham Fair is open through Aug. 13 with free parking and $20 admittance, including unlimited rides (kids under 36” tall get in free). Senior citizens 65 and older get in for $5 on Sunday.

