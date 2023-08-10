Here’s a good entry for Ripley’s Believe it or Not: 50% of Republican voters don’t believe that Trump had classified documents at Mar-a-Lago even though Trump, himself, has admitted that he did. Maybe they also think that the world is flat, that 2+3=17 and that the Easter Bunny plays in the NFL? Hey MAGA people, time to knock off the Kool-Aid. Better yet, please go sit in the corner while patriotic Americans band together to prevent a major threat to American democracy from ever sitting in the White House again.

Wake up, white Christian evangelicals. Eighty percent of you have continued to stand by Trump through slick and slime, lie after lie, crime after crime, indictment after indictment. Okay, you got your wish to overturn Roe v. Wade. In the process, you’ve given up all claim to be Christians as you’ve hitched your Biblical wagon to the anti-Christ, the least Christian person ever to serve as president of the United States. Enough is enough.

Wake up, rich people. Okay, Trump got you your big tax cuts, his biggest single “accomplishment,” to use the term loosely. You know in your hearts that it would be a disaster for the American economy and the stock market if Trump gets back in office. Even the Wall Street Journal, your beloved Bible, is having second thoughts about the slippery orange shyster. Enough is enough.

Wake up, Republican members of Congress; speak truth to the con man who now controls your party. Trump is not a Republican. He is not a conservative. He is Trump, a complete narcissist who’s committed to no party or person other himself. If you don’t see that, you’re either ignorant or blind. Stop worrying about alienating Trump’s base. The nation needs a responsible Republican Party guided by genuine conservative values. Take your party back. Enough is enough.

Wake up, Republican diehards who’ve never voted for a Democrat. Take off your blinders and get out to the polls and vote for any Republican candidate other than Trump. The past is prologue. Trump will lead you in one direction: over the cliff. Prove that you really do care about the future of your party and of America. Enough is enough.

Wake up, apathetic American voters. A whopping one-third of Americans eligible to vote did not do so in the 2020 presidential election. That’s disgusting, to put it mildly. No excuse not to vote. And don’t give me the “both parties are the same, they’re all crooks” baloney. Don’t pretend you care about your country if you can’t get off your keister long enough to vote. Enough is enough.

Wake up, faux Americans. By “faux Americans,” I mean the people who wave their American flags and thump their Bibles while implying that white people and/or Christians are the only “real Americans.” The single African-American woman trying to raise two children is a real American. So is a gay couple. And a Jewish rabbi. And a trans teenager. The good old days they are no more. Once more, they never were. Enough is enough.

Wake up, Fox News. It’s been clear for years that your “fair and balanced” network is a fraud thrust upon the American people. You have long served as the Republican party’s communication arm, thanks to shills like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Bring back some semblance of objectivity. Enough is enough.

Wake up, military people. Trump is neither your buddy nor your advocate. He stole and later shared classified documents, many of which contained military secrets. Does that kind of guy have your back? Does a guy who lied to get out of serving in the military deserve your unquestioning support? Enough is enough.

Wake up, construction workers and city officials and anyone else who likes Trump because he “tells it like it is.” He may give you permission to be racist or sexist, but he doesn’t pay his bills owed to contract workers and city officials and on and on. Imagine if everyone who hired anyone stiffed people like Trump does. Get off Trump’s crooked train. Enough is enough.

Wake up, GOP presidential candidates. Trump will pick you off one by one if you don’t get together and say with one strong voice, “Trump, you’re toast. None of us will support you if get the nomination, because we know you will lose the presidency. You’ve proven you’re a loser, time and time again.” Enough is enough.

Stay tough, Jack Smith. You have Trump — and our democracy’s future — in your hands. Keep up the pressure. Don’t let Trump off the hook. No one is above the law, even — no, especially — a former president. Trump apologists say that it is “unprecedented” for a former president-to-be treated like Trump has been treated. Well, get this: It is unprecedented for a President to lead an insurrection. Or browbeat election officials into changing results. Or create fake electoral slates. Or steal classified documents and then lie about it and, even worse, obstruct an investigation. Bring him down, Jack, and don’t let him up. Enough is enough.

Most readers of this column will agree with the sentiments expressed here. Some readers will think it’s over the top, saying, “There he goes again.” Or they’ll play the what-aboutism card. Well, it’s not over the top to express concern that a man who’s threatened to be even more of a dictator if elected than he was in his first term will trash our democracy. Anyone who doesn’t believe that our democracy is at risk hasn’t been paying attention.

Wake up, America, before it’s too late.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just.a Little Old” columns. dtreadw575@aol.com.

