BALTIMORE — Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle homered, Félix Bautista worked through another shaky ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles extended their streak to 76 series without being swept, edging the Houston Astros 5-4 on Thursday.

It was 5-3 when Bautista, who lost Tuesday’s game when he allowed a grand slam to Kyle Tucker, came on to pitch the ninth. Jose Altuve’s one-out double and Alex Bregman’s walk allowed the go-ahead run to come up, but catcher James McCann caught Yordan Alvarez’s foul pop, holding onto the ball as he lost his balance and fell.

Tucker drew a walk to load the bases, and Yainer Diaz followed with a line drive to the left side. Third baseman Ramón Urías made a dive for it and couldn’t catch it, but he did prevent it from going through, and only one run came home.

Bautista then retired Jon Singleton on a popup for his 31st save in 37 chances.

After dropping the first two games of this series, the Orioles set the tone early in the finale. Urías made a diving stop on Altuve’s grounder leading off the game, and Rutschman put Baltimore ahead with a drive to left leading off the bottom of the first.

Left fielder Ryan O’Hearn and second baseman Adam Frazier made terrific defensive plays for the Orioles in the fifth, and Mountcastle’s two-run shot in the seventh made it 5-2.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer (11-4) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings.

GUARDIANS 4, BLUE JAYS 3: Noah Syndergaard won for the first time since April 30, rookies Brayan Rocchio and José Tena sparked Cleveland’s offense, and the Guardians defeated visiting Toronto.

Syndergaard (2-5), making his third start with Cleveland since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed one run in 52/3 innings.

Rocchio hit RBI doubles in the second and fifth. Tena had an RBI single in the second for his first major league hit, and a double in the fifth.

TIGERS 3, TWINS 0: Riley Greene broke up a pitcher’s duel with a sixth-inning homer and Detroit won at home.

The Twins managed just two singles, the last in the fifth inning. Reese Olson (2-5) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out eight.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 7, BRAVES 5: Ke’Bryan Hayes drove in three runs for the third straight game, Liover Peguero knocked in two, and host Pittsburgh overcame an early four-run deficit .

Thomas Hatch, claimed off waivers from Toronto on Sunday, worked four scoreless innings in relief of Bailey Falter to earn his first victory in nearly three years. Colin Holderman worked around an RBI single by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the ninth to earn the second save of his career.

Matt Olson hit his 40th home run of the season for Atlanta to move into a tie with Shohei Ohtani for the major-league lead but struck out looking as the tying run in the ninth to end it.

