Community engagement is a high priority for the Town of Scarborough. As the fun distractions of summer activities wind down, here is a reminder of some ways to stay connected with all that is happening at the town level and how to get involved in the areas that are of most interest.

Learn What’s Happening

The Town of Scarborough website is the main source for accessing helpful resources, from tax relief program applications, to online vehicle registration or property tax payments, zoning maps, and more. The website was upgraded with improved features in 2022, now making it easier to navigate and search. There are two pages on the website to see a quick overview of current events, both within the “Stay Connected” menu: Check the Town News page for recent posts from all departments. Updates may include scheduled road construction, community meetings, family programs, and more. The What’s Happening page gives a broad overview of ongoing projects and updates related to infrastructure improvements and plans/studies approved in the budget.

To stay in tune with topics coming through council and committee meetings, refer to the Town Calendar linked from the website homepage. The calendar shows all public meetings and includes agendas and links to participate (agendas are posted by the Friday before the meeting). Archives of minutes are also available on the Town Council and Board/Committees pages of the websites.

The recommended way to easily access current news from the town is to sign up for email newsletters. Town Newsletters are sent every two weeks on the 1st and 15th of each month and include updates and reminders across departments, including Police and Fire. Go to www.scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected to subscribe.

Scarborough residents may also access resources, community program details, and additional support while at the Scarborough Public Library, Community Services Hub, or by contacting Project GRACE, a “neighbors helping neighbors” nonprofit.

Get in Touch

Along with staying up to date with what’s happening in town, there are also opportunities to share your feedback, comments, and questions with Town officials. Councilors value public engagement because it gives them insight into effective decision-making that represents the best interests of the community. They have a Communications & Public Engagement committee dedicated to creating opportunities to further this two-way interaction between councilors and constituents, and last year developed a quarterly “Council Corner Live” event to host an open discussion with community members.

The Town Council accepts public comments at the beginning of their meetings. Council meetings take place on the first and third Wednesday of each month (third Wednesday only in July and August). Meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public either in person (Council Chambers at Town Hall) or for remote viewing (Zoom and YouTube live stream).

Councilors also receive emails from citizens and do their best to respond to any questions or concerns if applicable. Contact the Town Council at towncouncil@scarboroughmaine.org.

Going to Summerfest on Friday, Aug. 18? Look out for “Cornhole with the Council” and try your hand at a bean bag toss while you meet some of the residents who support our town government as councilors.

Immerse in what Scarborough has to offer

Make time to take advantage of Scarborough’s diverse outdoor offerings and town amenities for all ages. There are three town-operated and maintained beaches (Higgins, Hurd Park/Pine Point, and Ferry Beach), as well as parks with playgrounds, athletic fields, and tennis/pickle ball courts. Scarborough is also fortunate to have Scarborough Land Trust conserving over 1,600 acres of land in town. See their website for information on seven trail sites in preserves, woods, and farmland throughout Scarborough.

As you explore and recreate in Scarborough’s natural areas, snap some photos to submit in our “Summer Outdoors” photo contest happening now! The entry period runs through Aug. 27 and winners will be announced in our Sept. 15 newsletter. See the full album of entries on the Town of Scarborough Facebook page and “like” your favorites to give them a vote. The photo with the most likes in each category will win a gift card to a local business.

Looking ahead to back to school and the cooler months ahead, another way to get more involved with Town of Scarborough offerings is through Community Services programs. The fall brochure being released on Friday, Aug. 18 and features a variety of Fall programs categorized for youth, teens, adults, and 55+. Registration begins on August 21 for residents and Aug. 28 for non-residents. Find the brochure on the Town website or pick up a printed copy at the library.

What’s Ahead

Opportunities to engage in Scarborough news and government is ongoing. This fall, the Town is conducting a town-wide community survey similar to the 2021 survey. A random sampling of households will be selected for the statistically valid survey, being conducted by a third party. More information is forthcoming.

The next municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nove. 7. Absentee ballot requests are now being accepted. To run for an open seat, pick up nomination papers at the Town Clerk’s Office for the following:

Town Council: Three 3-year term seats

Sanitary District: Three 3-year term seats

Portland Water District: One 5-year term seat

All nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk’s Office by close of business on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. If you have any questions, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at (207) 730-4020.

