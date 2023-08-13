At the end of July, the Press Herald reported that the Earth had been at its the hottest in 120,000 years. What can you do about this? The answer is plenty. Scientists have defined the issue, engineers have invented the technology to slow climate change. Now we regular Americans need to step forward and force our politicians to act.

In 2021, a climate survey by Yale University showed that 72% of Americans thought global warming was occurring. After the last few weeks, this number is probably much higher. In the past decades, we have all seen America shift quickly on some issues that seemed recalcitrant.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nancy Hasenfus is a member of Citizens Climate Lobby. She lives in Brunswick.

For years, gay marriage was not accepted, then it was. The sale of marijuana was a crime, now it is not. You can probably think of several more examples. We need to have such a change in our attitude toward the use of fossil fuels, which are responsible for the carbon dioxide we are emitting into the atmosphere. In his book “Electrify,” the author Saul Griffin argues: “It’s now time for end-game decarbonization, which means never purchasing machines or technologies that rely on burning fossil fuels ever again.” Griffin explains that electrifying everything will result in energy cost decreasing for all Americans.

Research led by Damon Centola, a associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Engineering and Applied Science, concluded that if a group can convince 25% of the population of a new idea, then the entire population will swing in its favor.

Before this “tipping point” research developed, many theorists thought it took 51% of the population to cause significant social change. Centola and his associates proved otherwise; that a small minority can be really effective, even when people resist the minority view. A 25% minority could “reverse social convention” for populations of as many as 100,000 people. The environmental community knows that we need to stop using fossil fuels. Centola’s study gives hope we may be near a tipping point for public opinion and action.

Most of our legislators understand that the planet is in serious trouble, but they do not act because they are concerned about being voted out of office. They need to know that an increasing number of Americans want them to act. Consider writing or calling Sens. Collins and King and Reps. Golden and Pingree, and tell them you are concerned about the environment and what you see happening around you. Demand that they pass legislation to support the transition off fossil fuels, such as a carbon fee and dividend.

Social psychology has also taught us that people are mostly influenced by people close to them: friends, family and co-workers. If you can manage to switch to an electric vehicle and heat pumps (both of which will save you money over a few years), do so. You will emit less carbon. More importantly, people around you will become interested in what you are doing. Maybe your neighbor will help us hit the 25% number. Please consider all these actions, or we will continue breaking heat records for decades.

