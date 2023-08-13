INDIANAPOLIS — Michael McDowell raced to his second NASCAR crown jewel victory Sunday, dominating the Brickyard 200 to put himself in the Cup Series playoffs for the second time in three years.

The 38-year-old driver who has only two wins in more than 450 career starts beat Chase Elliott across the yard of bricks by 0.937 seconds in the road-course race that had only one yellow flag. Pole winner Daniel Suarez finished third.

McDowell, also the 2021 Daytona 500 winner, gave Front Row Motorsports its fourth victory.

“We did it, we won Indy,” he shouted into the radio. “So thankful.”

McDowell made it look easy, too, winning the first stage, finishing behind only Denny Hamlin in the second stage, and then inheriting the lead again on Lap 54 during a round of pit stops. He led a career-best 54 laps in the 82-lap race.

He had to sneak through traffic following a wild crash to win at Daytona. This win was much easier as he became the 13th driver to clinch a spot in the 16-driver playoff field, with two races left in the regular season.

“These guys gave me everything today,” he said. “We had the fastest car. I don’t know if it was dominant, but it felt dominant.”

Shane van Gisbergen finished 10th in his second career start, failing to become the first Cup driver to win his first two career starts. Van Gisbergen won in his NASCAR debut on the streets of Chicago in early July.

LARSON’S DOUBLE

Kyle Larson’s late-night arrival after winning the Knoxville Nationals sprint car race Saturday in Iowa, didn’t make any difference to the 2021 series champ. He still made it to a scheduled news conference before noon to unveil Arrow McLaren’s No. 17 car for next May’s Indianapolis 500.

Larson is scheduled to attempt the IndyCar/NASCAR double, and the two cars will feature familiar colors – the traditional blue and white paint scheme with a touch of papaya for the 600-mile Charlotte race, and papaya, blue and white for the Indy 500.

“Obviously, I’m extremely excited, but at the same time, I’m so busy racing and trying to take care of my family that I haven’t – like it hasn’t really set in yet that it’s truly a reality,” Larson said. “When you have days like today and you unveil the car, all those little steps, it definitely makes it seem more real. But I’m sure once things slow down in the offseason and I have a lot of time to sit around and think about the upcoming season is when it’s really going to hit.”

BYRON

William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet started from the back of the field after failing inspection three times Friday. Then he was forced to do a drive-thru penalty at the end of his first lap.

The only four-time winner this season snaked his way through the field to finish 14th.

