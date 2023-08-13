FALMOUTH – Nancy (Kohairig) Thurber, daughter of Robert “Popkin” and Pauline (Paudis) Krekorian.

Wife of Daniel Lee Thurber. Loving mother to son, Daniel Krekorian Thurber and daughter, Jennifer Lee Thurber Kohl and her husband Timothy. Loving grandmother to Nick Kohl, Edward Robert Kohl, and Thomas Krekorian Thurber.

She was predeceased by brother, Gary P. “Bedros” Krekorian.

She is survived by sister, Pamela J. (Paudis) Burnell, her husband Daniel, their sons Josh and Jason, wife Emily Burnell, and great-nephews Carson and Rory. Along with several special cousins, nieces and nephews in Michigan, California, New York and Ohio.

Nancy graduated Portland High School, Class of 1966; University of Maine Farmington, Class of 1970; University of Maine Portland Paralegal Program, 1988.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 15 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland.

With visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Forest City Cemetery, 232 Lincoln St. in South Portland.

To share memories of Nancy or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

