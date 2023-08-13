BASEBALL

The Hartford Yard Goats scored the go-ahead run on an error in the top of the 10th inning, and the Portland Sea Dogs ended a 1-5 homestead with a 4-3 loss Sunday in an Eastern League game at Hadlock Field.

It was the third extra-inning loss of the series for the Sea Dogs, who had a chance to tie it in the bottom of the 10th, but Brainer Bonaci was doubled off third base for the final out after a line drive to third by Nick Yorke.

Portland tied the game with two runs in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Tyler McDonough and an RBI double by Blaze Jordan. Elih Marrero drove in the other run with a second-inning double.

Wikelman Gonzales struck out eight and allowed seven hits and three runs – two earned – in 5 2/3 innings. Sea Dogs relievers Alex Hoppe, Luis Guerrero and Wyatt Olds combined for 4 1/3 hitless innings.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Chelsea came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home against Liverpool in a Premier League opener that showed the Blues have already made progress under their new manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

In the marquee matchup of the Premier League’s opening round, Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead after a lightning counterattack in the 18th minute, but defender Axel Disasi marked his Chelsea debut by scoring the equalizer from close range in the 37th.

• Tottenham began life without Harry Kane with an entertaining 2-2 draw at Brentford.

FRANCE: Tensions between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain eased a little after the star striker was allowed to return to training following “constructive and positive talks” between the two parties.

Mbappe watched from the stands on Saturday night as PSG drew 0-0 at home against Lorient. He wants to play this season and leave for free when his contract runs out, but PSG wants to sell him.

• Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

France’s leading sports daily, L’Equipe, said on its website that the Brazilian forward will receive a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons. No details were given as to how much the transfer fee would be.

ITALY: National team coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned, ending an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup.

