A Complete Street is one that is safe for all users: walkers, drivers, riders.

South Portland has a Complete Streets policy. The streets of South Portland are complex. Major arteries go through residential areas where people of all ages and abilities need to cross the street to get to schools, churches, libraries, and stores.

The city does not have one commercial, or industrial area. These are interspersed in residential areas of the city. It is common to have trucks, (many of them oil tankers) buses and cars on the roads that go through residential areas.

In addition to the cars of the city’s residents, many vehicles come into and pass through our city. From the perspective of drivers, traffic can seem to move slowly. From the perspective of a walker, traffic can seem frightening because of volume, speed and perceived lack of concern for walkers.

The concept of Complete Streets is a concept of safely sharing the streets for all users. Sharing requires respecting the perspective and rights of others.

Many people limit where they walk because they are hesitant to cross the street even with traffic lights and walk lights. If more people felt comfortable walking and biking, it would be help decrease the number of cars on the road which would help decrease pollution. An increase in walking and biking would help the physical and mental health of the walkers. We live in a city with very walk-able distances.

Traffic can become safer, but always the walker has the most to lose compared to those in vehicles. So, be smart. Pedestrians should not assume that a car will stop for a cross walk or a red light. Drivers may be impaired or distracted. Make eye contact with the driver.

When a driver does stop, consider that an impatient driver behind the stopped car may pass it and be in a position to mow you down. If there is a walk light, press it. If the light is not working, please promptly contact the South Portland Department of Public Works.

Be alert for turning cars. Even with the walk lights, cars may turn when they should not. As a walker, take your ear buds out and be alert. Even careful drivers may not be able to stop if you dart out into the street and don’t cross at crosswalks. Even the most careful drivers cannot see you if you wear dark colors at night. There are many types of reflectors that can be easily applied to your clothing or your body.

Age Friendly South Portland has given these out in the past and we will continue to do so. Please do your part to protect yourselves and also to protect a careful driver from the agony of hitting you.

The city, through the staff, council, committees and support of the Maine Department of Transportation, has done a lot to improve safety for walkers. The public has done a lot by speaking out at meetings, contacting their counselors and committees such as the Bike/Ped Committee and by voting to fund projects such as the traffic safety related bond for the new middle school.

Slowly, work is being done, and slowly, consciousnesses is being raised that all users: drivers, walkers and bikers need be valued.

You can contribute your vision about walking, biking and driving in the city to develop the new Comprehensive Plan. Check in with the South Portland Planning Department if you are not sure how to give input. Each of us has a role to play in making walking, biking, and driving safe and a positive experience.

Susan Henderson is a member and secretary of Age Friendly South Portland. She can be reached at shenders@maine.rr.com.

