Asylum seekers who have been staying in the Portland Expo will move to hotels in Lewiston and Freeport when the temporary shelter closes Wednesday.

The city of Portland confirmed Tuesday that it had contracted with a hotel in Lewiston in addition to a hotel in Freeport. The two facilities will provide temporary shelter for the 192 people staying in the Expo, which is home to the city’s professional basketball team and was only available for a limited time.

The state and the city of Portland will foot the hotel bills in Lewiston and Freeport — with the state covering around 70% of the cost and the city 30%. The city said it expects to spend around $500,000 on the hotels.

Portland opened the Expo as a temporary shelter in April to house an influx of asylum seekers arriving in the city. The city announced the Expo’s closing date weeks ago and in June stopped accepting new families. The city said it hopes to find housing placements for the families and that it doesn’t anticipate the hotels will be a long-term solution.

The city set the closure date weeks ago and stopped accepting new families at the Expo in early June, saying it would need to reopen the sports arena for scheduled events this fall.

More than 1,600 asylum seekers have arrived in Portland since Jan. 1, overwhelming already strained shelter and housing resources. A total of 192 people are currently staying at the Expo, down from around 300 this spring.

Asylum seekers are allowed to remain in the U.S. and move freely while pursuing permanent status as asylees, which requires them to show they face danger or persecution in their home countries. However, they are not allowed to work and support themselves for at least six months after applying for asylum.

