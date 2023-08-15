The Falmouth Police Department won the second annual softball showdown against Falmouth Fire-EMS Aug. 5, retaining their showdown title by one run. The final score was 11-10.

The event, which raised $1,316 for Maine Special Olympics, also included music, lawn games and food, as well as a chance to sink the police and fire chiefs in a dunk tank. Paul Sandberg sang the National Anthem and threw out the first pitch.

The Falmouth Lions Club assisted with food service, and the event was sponsored by Falmouth Little League, Hannaford Falmouth, Walmart Falmouth, Pine Tree Home Health, Niles, Shedkarski & Co., and Locations Real Estate Group. Paul Sandberg sang the national anthem and threw out the first pitch.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: