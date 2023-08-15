KENNEBUNKPORT – Kennebunkport Parks and Recreation announced that its final concert of the Kennebunk Savings Concert Series for 2023 will be held Aug. 24.

In an Aug. 11 news release, the department wrote, “It is our hope that we have brought the community together for a night of fun at each concert. The final concert will feature Fog Ave. on Aug. 24. This year’s series has been a celebration of music, food, and fun and this last concert will be no different.

“But the Kennebunk Savings Summer Concert Series is more than music. Attendees can indulge in delectable treats provided by various food trucks and breweries. Batson River and Banded Brewing will be on-site serving up a fantastic selection of refreshing beverages.”

Families are invited to join in the festivities as there will be activities for children, including a bounce house and face painting. The Kennebunk Savings Summer Concert Series is free and open to the public. The concerts are held at 20 Recreation Way (next to Consolidated School) and run from 6 to 8 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

For more information or questions, contact the Kennebunkport Recreation Department at 207-967-4304.

