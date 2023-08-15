TORONTO — Cavan Biggio was hit in the foot by a pitch with the bases-loaded pitch in the eighth inning to force in the tie-breaking run in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Pinch-hitter Nathan Lukes walked against right-hander Seranthony Domínguez to begin the eighth, and Whit Merrifield reached when left fielder Kyle Schwarber couldn’t hold on to Merrifield’s sinking liner.

Brandon Belt struck out, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked to load the bases before George Springer grounded into a force play, with third baseman Alec Bohm throwing out Lukes out at the plate.

Domínguez (2-3) hit Biggio with his next pitch, bringing Merrifield home from third.

Philadelphia has lost three in a row.

BRAVES 5, YANKEES 0: Bryce Elder pitched seven brilliant innings in a combined one-hitter, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna went deep and Atlanta cruised past visiting New York.

After an 11-3 romp in the series opener, the Braves wasted no time jumping on Luis Severino (2-8), whose dismal season has been marred by atrocious numbers in the first inning.

That trend didn’t change against the Braves. With two outs, Ozuna launched his 24th homer of the season over the center-field wall for a three-run shot. The homer extended Ozuna’s hitting streak to 13 games and gave the Braves a major league-best 120 first-inning runs.

The last-place Yankees dropped to 12-22 since July 4, falling to .500 for the first time since they were 15-15.

GUARDIANS 3, REDS 0: Rookie Logan Allen allowed four hits in six innings, Kole Calhoun hit a two-run single in the first and visiting Cleveland beat Cincinnati to get consecutive wins for the first time in three weeks.

José Ramírez returned from a two-game suspension for fighting with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and went 2 for 4 in the first Ohio Cup matchup this year. He moved up a slot in the order and hit second for the first time this season.

ASTROS 6, MARLINS 5: Kyle Tucker hit a tie-breaking homer in the seventh inning, and visiting Houston rallied past Miami.

Tucker connected on the first pitch from reliever A.J. Puk (5-5), sending it 422 feet to right-center. The Astros, who dropped the first game of the series at Miami and trailed 3-0 in this one, have won 6 of 9 and hold the second NL wild-card spot.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 5, TIGERS 3: Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth inning and host Minnesota overshadowed another milestone homer by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera.

Wallner’s slam — his first in the majors and the ninth homer in 38 games for the rookie — erased the early deficit provided by Cabrera. Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the second for his 509th career home run, equaling former teammate Gary Sheffield for 26th on the all-time list with just his second homer of the season.

