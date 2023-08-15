Cape Elizabeth

Tue.  8/22  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  Zoom, Town Hall

Scarborough

Tue.  8/22  1 p.m.  Senior Advisory Committee  Zoom

Tue.  8/22  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee  Zoom, Town Hall

Wed.  8/23  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Wed.  8/23  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance  Zoom, Town Hall

Thu.  8/24  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Thu.  8/24  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  Municipal Bldg

South Portland

Mon.  8/21  6 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Mon.  8/21  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Planning/Dev. Office

Thu.  8/24  6 p.m.  Human Rights Commission  City Hall

