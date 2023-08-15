Cape Elizabeth
Tue. 8/22 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals Zoom, Town Hall
Scarborough
Tue. 8/22 1 p.m. Senior Advisory Committee Zoom
Tue. 8/22 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee Zoom, Town Hall
Wed. 8/23 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Wed. 8/23 6 p.m. Housing Alliance Zoom, Town Hall
Thu. 8/24 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Thu. 8/24 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District Municipal Bldg
South Portland
Mon. 8/21 6 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Mon. 8/21 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Planning/Dev. Office
Thu. 8/24 6 p.m. Human Rights Commission City Hall
Send questions/comments to the editors.