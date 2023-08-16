In support of resignation ad

To the editor,

I’m writing today in full support of Jameson Davis’ full-page ad detailing her resignation from the RSU 21 School Board (July 28, 2023). I also fully support Christine Savage’s response letter (8/4/23 issue).

It is the very early stages of this lunacy which caused us to quickly pull two of our three children out of RSU 21 and enroll them in private schools years ago (our oldest having fully attended and graduated from MSSM).

That fast maneuver away from this district continues to pay dividends.

As this entire movement worked itself into a lather and even into the local culture, it has further prompted us to relocate Down East later this month, where our two youngest kids will attend a private school there (our oldest accepting a presidential scholarship at a university out of state).

Advertisement

While we will forever be grateful for the wonderful teachers our kids had during their early years at KCS before this mess began, we are ecstatic to be out of this district and headed to the real Maine of the two Maines.

Speaking as a Kennebunkport voter/taxpayer who fully supported the town’s withdrawal from RSU 21, I only wish I could have redirected the many years of school-appropriated property tax funds we paid funding this nonsense. Thankfully that too will soon end for us.

Butch McCall

Cape Porpoise

An alternative to Contract Zone

To the editor,

Advertisement

There are legitimate concerns about the possibility that a Contract Zone might be proposed to allow commercial uses including functions at the Wedding Cake House, a significant landmark that sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood located in the Kennebunk Historic District.

Instead of proposing to allow commercial uses – an aberration in any residential neighborhood – the town of Kennebunk could offer voters an alternative: request an appropriation of up to $500,000 be made available for renovations to the exterior of the Wedding Cake House, on the condition that when the property is sold, the town should be reimbursed for the loan.

Susan Graham

Kennebunkport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: