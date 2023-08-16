Blacksmith Tony Stanley of Forged by Thor in New Gloucester demonstrates his craft at the Gray Wild Blueberry Festival last weekend. The seventh annual daylong event had a record attendance of more than 3,000, according to festival Chairperson Lacey Antonson. Over more 100 pies and 100 pints of wild blueberries were sold in the first five hours. Contributed / Photo by Sara Bruce.
Bernie Bee Farm in Gray set up a colorful booth at the festival. Contributed / Photo by Brittany Serigney
A goat from Ten Apple Farm in Gray sports an appropriate colored bandana at the festival. Contributed / Photo by Misty Cooolidge