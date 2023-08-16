Susan Tan and Megan Tan, a mother-daughter duo, are visiting the South Portland Public Library on Aug. 24 to discuss their Audible Original Podcast series, “Now or Never: How to Find Love When Love Feels Impossible.”

Susan Tan is a retired public school art teacher who moved to Maine in 2018 after a divorce. Tan tried dating again. Her daughter, Megan Tan, began recording their phone calls in 2014 to capture her mother’s wisdom.

Megan Tan is the creator of “Millennial,” a coming-of-age podcast she produced for PRX/Radiotopia from 2014-2017. She is now a host and senior producer at NPR station LAist.

Hundreds of the mother’s and daughter’s conversations, including Megan helping Susan with dating again, became the basis of the new audio series.

“Now or Never: How to Find Love When Love Feels Impossible” by Megan Tan is an eight-part audio series launched on Audible. Each episode features an interview between Megan Tan and a different dating expert. Susan Tan is featured as the expert in the final episode, wrapping the series to a close.

Megan and Susan Tan will visit the main library in South Portland to discuss the series on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: