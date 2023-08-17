Buxton parade a hit

Crowds lined River Road Aug. 12 to watch the town’s annual parade with youth groups, vintage vehicles, police and fire trucks and more.

The parade featured 50 entries, according to Town Clerk John Myers.

At parade’s end, a gathering outside Tory Hill Church sang “Happy Birthday” to Assistant Town Clerk Angela Michie.

