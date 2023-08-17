Crowds lined River Road Aug. 12 to watch the town’s annual parade with youth groups, vintage vehicles, police and fire trucks and more.
The parade featured 50 entries, according to Town Clerk John Myers.
At parade’s end, a gathering outside Tory Hill Church sang “Happy Birthday” to Assistant Town Clerk Angela Michie.
Two Bonny Eagle Little League softball teams were a hit in Saturday’s community parade. The Maine state champion U-12 team played in the New England Regionals Championship and was the runner-up, narrowly missing out on the World Series. The U-10 All-Star team won two games at the regional competition in Pennsylvania. Robert Lowell / American Journal
A float from the All That Dance studio in Buxton. Robert Lowell / American Journal
Parade watchers on River Road. Robert Lowell / American Journal
Parade grand marshal Joann Groder rode in style in this yellow Mustang convertible owned by Patricia Cote.
Bonny Eagle Little League U12 baseball All Stars check out the crowd. Robert Lowell / American Journal
A 1915 Bar Mills fire truck restored by Paul Baresel. Robert Lowell / American Journal