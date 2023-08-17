A car show fundraiser benefitting the South Portland Food Cupboard on Aug. 13 was a success. A wide variety of people and participants visited the show and raised funds for the food cupboard.

The event was driven by Adrian Borrelli, which was related to his Eagle Scout project redesigning the bag room at the food shelter. The event was organized with others in the car community, Southern Maine Community College for a venue, food trucks, Sider’s Woodcrafting for trophies, and waste management for portable toilets.

“Our entire car show team appreciated the quality and variety of the vehicles displayed as well as the excitement of those who attended,” said Richard Borrelli, Adrian’s father and the president of the food cupboard’s board of directors. “We are excited to continue holding this show annually!”

All proceeds from admissions and donations went directly to the food cupboard.

“What this car show is really doing is bringing the community together and putting out our name to everybody in need,” Adrian Borrelli said. “And even if people aren’t in need and just want to donate, that is 100 percent why we did what we did.”

“We were surprised at the wide range of vehicles displayed at the show,” said Richard Borrelli. “From vintage roadsters to hot rods to military trucks, even a vintage fire truck. There was something for everyone. We are definitely going to continue this event to benefit the South Portland Food Cupboard.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: