 

 

David Friedlander of Gorham shows his restored 1959, British- made model TR3A Triumph in the classic Cars and Coffee show Aug. 12 in Buxton. He found the car in a Vermont barn and handled all restoration work except painting. Robert Lowell / American Journal

A Saint Anne’s Church rosary procession is pictured on South Street Aug. 12. The procession marched from Gorham High School to the church on Main Street. The group sang and carried a statue of Our Lady of Fatima as they walked the 1½-mile route, according to a press release. Contributed / Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland

Knox leaving GoCAT

Jeff Knox, media specialist at Gorham’s Community Access Television, said last week has accepted a position with the Maine State Library and will be leaving GoCAT.

His last day at the station will be Aug. 17. Knox started working at GoCAT six years ago.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 22, 1973, that the Fort Hill project will be a major beneficiary of the Gorham Lions Club annual auction. The club was helping to raise $15,000 to match the town’s money for the recent purchase of land to be preserved as a park. The property adjacent to a cemetery was the site of the Gorham Fort in early days of the town.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 10 that the U.S. public debt was $32,658,063,006,610.57.

