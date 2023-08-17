Knox leaving GoCAT

Jeff Knox, media specialist at Gorham’s Community Access Television, said last week has accepted a position with the Maine State Library and will be leaving GoCAT.

His last day at the station will be Aug. 17. Knox started working at GoCAT six years ago.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 22, 1973, that the Fort Hill project will be a major beneficiary of the Gorham Lions Club annual auction. The club was helping to raise $15,000 to match the town’s money for the recent purchase of land to be preserved as a park. The property adjacent to a cemetery was the site of the Gorham Fort in early days of the town.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 10 that the U.S. public debt was $32,658,063,006,610.57.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: