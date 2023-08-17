KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mariners had just squandered another opportunity on the basepaths, and seen their lead against the Royals disappear, when Julio Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two runners aboard in the eighth inning Thursday.

George Kirby knew something special was about to happen.

The Mariners’ starting pitcher, whose day on the mound had long been done, proceeded to watch the 22-year-old All-Star rip the first pitch he saw from Kansas City reliever Carlos Hernandez over the left-field bullpen. The homer gave Rodriguez a career-best five hits to go with five RBI and, more importantly, lifted the streaking Mariners to a 6-4 series-ending win that left them a half-game back of Toronto for the third AL wild card.

“Thank God for Julio,” Kirby said with a smirk, before adding: “I’d have hated to be the opposing pitcher this week.”

Rodriguez had 12 hits in the four-game set, setting a franchise record for any series, and joined some elite company in several ways: He’s the fourth Mariners player with at least four hits in back-to-back games, the fifth player in club history with a five-hit, five-RBI game, and the first Seattle player with at least 20 homers in each of his first two seasons.

Oh, and to go with all those homers, Rodriguez already has 30 stolen bases this season. That puts him alongside Alex Rodriguez, Mike Cameron and Ruppert Jones as the only Mariners players in the 20-30 club.

“That’s absolutely as good as you can do in this league,” Seattle Manager Scott Servais said. “I don’t care who you’re facing.”

Carlos Hernandez (1-8) took the loss when Rodriguez pounded the first pitch he threw to left field.

“That’s a great hitter,” Royals Manager Matt Quatraro said. “Put a pretty good swing on a good fastball.”

NOTES

POSTPONED: The series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed because of inclement weather Thursday.

The AL Central rivals will play a straight doubleheader at Progressive Field on Friday beginning at 4:10 p.m.

