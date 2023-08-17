The Town of Scarborough is hosting its first ever Sustainable Scarborough Day on Sunday, Oct. 1, bringing together everyone from the environmentally conscious to the eco-curious for a day of learning and fun. The inaugural event will be held from 10 a.m.-2: p.m. at Wentworth School, 20 Quentin Drive on the municipal/school campus.

Meet with experts, local businesses, nonprofits, and enthusiasts on topics ranging from sustainable living, efficient homes, transportation, landscapes, recreation, waste management, land conservation, and climate action. Walk the municipal campus for activities at the Scarborough Public Library and Wentworth School. Test drive an electric vehicle, attend one of the several workshops, and learn more about saving money with new state and federal efficiency rebates and tax credits. This is a family friendly event with activities for all ages. The event is also held during the same time as the farmers market at Town Hall.

The idea for Sustainable Scarborough Day was sparked by the Sustainability Committee and Conservation Commission as a way to educate community members about the efficiency incentives available as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. “We hope residents find this day informative and return home with valuable DIY (Do-it-Yourself) low-cost next steps that will reduce household expenses and lead the way to a more sustainable community,” says Rick Meinking, Sustainability Committee chair. “With the influx of valuable resources from the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), financial support and tax credits will entice homeowners and renters with cost-effective solutions. It’s a great time for Sustainable Scarborough Day to bring these opportunities to the dinner table discussion.”

From its origins as a means of providing resources on the Inflation Reduction Act, the event evolved into celebrating sustainability in our community more widely. Several vendors are participating on-site for Sustainable Scarborough Day, ranging from farms, to nonprofits, advocacy groups, heat pump companies and more. Efficiency Maine will be on hand with information on energy efficiency rebates, federal tax credits, loans, and their database of over 600 independent installers. Local retailer GoGo Refill will share tips for low-waste and plastic-free living, and showcase their line of refillable home and body products. Maine Farmland Trust has information about their organization and land conservation, plus some kid-friendly activity handouts. Scarborough volunteer nonprofit Project GRACE will be doing demos of simple DIYs to snug up drafty homes.

There will also be 25-minute scheduled workshops led by select vendors on a variety of topics. The full schedule will be made available on the Town of Scarborough website as the event date nears.

Caring for the natural landscape and sustainability are core to the Town of Scarborough. Scarborough’s natural resources are an irreplaceable asset made up of salt and freshwater marshes, wetlands, forests, farmlands, tidal rivers, and streams home to varied and unique species of wildlife. Few towns in Maine have the diverse resources that exist in Scarborough, which provide critical habitat for shore birds and other avian species, shellfish beds, fish nurseries, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians.

Advertisement

Sustainable Scarborough Day is being organized collaboratively by two Town committees whose efforts center around environmental goals. The Conservation Commission’s primary responsibility is to increase awareness of the value of our natural resources, work to identify and reduce potential damage to these natural areas and to proactively work with Town Staff, other committees, and local organizations to encourage sustainable stewardship of these resources. The focus of the Sustainability Committee is to promote energy and environmental sustainability in Scarborough, and to research energy programs, projects and policies through conservation and alternative energy use. The Scarborough Public Library and Project GRACE are also represented on the planning committee.

Scarborough is fortunate to have passionate, knowledgeable, and dedicated residents who understand and care about sustainability and conservation. “The Sustainability Committee and Conservation Commission are collaborating on Sustainable Scarborough Day to share their passion with the larger community and to help residents understand how they can make more sustainable choices every day,” said Jami Fitch, Scarborough’s Sustainability Coordinator.

The Scarborough Public Library is also a critical event partner. The Library will host an electric vehicle (EV) test drive in its parking lot, including electric bikes. Be sure to also tour the Library gardens, which are pesticide-free and support pollinators.

To learn more about Sustainable Scarborough Day and the workshops, go to www.scarboroughmaine.org/ssd-23. Interested in participating as a local vendor with sustainability-related information? It’s not too late! Please contact Sustainability Coordinator Jami Fitch at jfitch@scarboroughmaine.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: