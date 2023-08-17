Quarryside at Rock Row opens

Westbrook’s newest outdoor events location, Quarryside at Rock Row featuring Lone Pine Brewing, is now open.

“A rotating series of community events will take place all year long, including yoga classes, outdoor films, seasonal festivals, live music and fairs,” according to a press release.

Lone Pine will offer their regular brews on-site or for takeout, as well as pizza.

On Friday, Aug. 18, a Portland Bike Party will be held at the One Rock Row location. Then Saturday, Aug. 19, Quarryside will host the Maine Film Festival and the beginning of a weekly concert series Wednesdays-Sundays through September.

Quarryside will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit rockrow.com/quarryside.

Advertisement

Meet first responders

A Meet Your First Responders Open House with the Westbrook Police and Fire departments will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at Highland Lake Grange No. 87.

The open house will give residents a chance to meet first responders, and it will also feature a Touch-a-Truck with emergency vehicles from noon to 2:30 p.m. and a K-9 demonstration from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The grange is located at 9 Hardy Road. Bring a chair for outdoor seating.

Refreshments will be available. All proceeds go to the K-9 unit. For more information, contact gowenfrm@gwi.net or 536-0038, or visit mainestategrange.org.

Hayter children fund reaches $50K

A fund drive for the children of Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter, who were shot to death June 19 in downtown Westbrook, has reached more than $50,000 with 544 donations as of Aug. 14.

The goal is $250,000. For more information or to donate, search for Mattie Belle and Mason Hayter at gofundme.com.

Concerts

Free summer concerts continue at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, with a Neil Young tribute band at Vallee Square; The Cover Tones at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Westbrook Community Center; and Green Heron at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., with a $10-$15 suggested donation.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 22, 1973, that Eric Christensen had been promoted to manager at the North Gate office of Canal National Bank after being assistant manager at the Long Wharf office. He was a Westbrook High School and Dana College graduate and lived on Saco Street with his wife, Leanne, and two daughters.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: