Summer games Legion fundraiser

American Legion Post 86 will host summer games for the community at 1 p.m. Aug. 26.

Play a game of cornhole, throw darts or horseshoes and connect in “friendly competitions” with community members. Funds raised will go to the Legion’s building fund. Food plates – hot dogs, hamburgers, sides and chips – will be available for purchase for $10.

Game registration is $20 and closes at noon. For more information, visit the post’s Facebook page, or contact Clyde Morrison at 240-5831 or Justin Gison at 291-5928.

Hazardous waste collection Saturday

Residents and property owners in Gray can dispose of household hazardous waste at the Gray Sand and Salt Shed on Seagull Drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19.

Acceptable materials include ammonia, bleach, boat and automobile paints, fertilizers, furniture polish, gasoline, mineral spirits, moth balls, petroleum-based driveway sealers and rust removers. Prohibited materials include ammunition, asbestos and explosives.

Proof of residency is required. Contact Transfer Station Director Randy Cookson at 657-2343 or rcookson@graymaine.org with any questions.

Video, photo editing for community TV

Learn about photography, videography, video editing and Gray Community Television in a “Capturing and Creating Community Storytelling” event at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, the Gray Public Library. Contact Kyle Hadyniak at khadyniak@graymaine.org with any questions.

Let’s talk about turtles

Derek Yorks, a biologist from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife who focuses on reptile research and conservation, will host a discussion about turtles and reptiles Sept. 2 at Maine Wildlife Park.

The talks at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the park amphitheater are free with park admission. No registration is required.

For more information, visit mainewildlifepark.com or call 822-6460.

