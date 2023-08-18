Do you ever wonder why Trump supporters continue to send money to Donald Trump, much of which is used to pay his legal bills? Perhaps this little play will help you better understand the mindset of loyal Trump donors.

The scene: Don and Debbie Smith live in Hugo, Oklahoma, one of only two states which Trump carried in every county in the 2020 presidential election. They are devout Christian evangelicals and avid Trump supporters. In fact, they’ve given nearly $10,000 to Trump since he first decided to run for president in the 2016 election. The conversation took place the day after Jack Smith, special counsel for the Department of Justice, handed down yet another indictment for Trump. Let’s listen in.

Don: We just got another email from our great president asking that we continue to support his effort to fight off the attacks from Jack Smith, Joe Biden and all those other socialists and communists.

Debbie: I don’t know, dear. I love Trump, but we’ve already given him so much money. When will it ever end?

Don: It will only end when Trump gets back in the White House, right where he belongs. And we have to help him get there.

Debbie: But what if he gets convicted and ends up in jail?

Don: That won’t happen. And even if it did, there are enough of us real Americans who believe in Trump to elect him again, even if he’s in prison.

Debbie: But wouldn’t it be hard for him to serve as President if he’s in prison?

Don: No problem for our man Trump. Look at all he’s accomplished so far, even after the Democrats and the liberal elite and the fake news have tried to bring him down.

Debbie: But if we keep giving money to Trump will we have enough for our kids? Joey is about to go to college and little Mary needs braces.

Don: If Trump doesn’t win, America is dead. We’ll be socialist or communist or something even worse.

Debbie: Maybe we should switch our allegiance to Mike Pence? He’s a good Christian man.

Don: That’s ridiculous. Trump was right when he told Pence that he was too honest because he wouldn’t agree to overturn the electoral votes. We need a strong man who will stand up for all that’s right and good about America, even if that means cutting a corner or two. We need Donald Trump, and that’s all there is to it.

Debbie: Is Donald Trump the best role model for our kids and for other young people. He can sometimes be a little crude. And we always tell our kids to tell the truth, which isn’t always the case with Donald Trump. Why don’t we talk to pastor John? He always gives wise advice.

Don: I already talked to pastor John. He says we have to keep supporting Trump because that’s what God would want us to do. And Jesus would want that too.

Debbie: I guess you’re right, dear. We’ve come this far; we can’t give up yet. God bless you, dear husband, and God bless Donald Trump and God Bless America.

Don leaves the breakfast table to go get his checkbook. The sounds of Fox News can be heard in the background.

Okay, dear readers, do you get it now?

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. Dtreadw575@aol.com.

