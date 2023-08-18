CHICAGO — Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead home run and Cole Ragans pitched six effective innings to help the Kansas City Royals end a three-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Ragans (4-4) struck out nine while allowing eight hits and all three Chicago runs. He struck out three straight batters to end his final inning.

The Cubs started the day 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central standings and missed a chance to creep closer after striking out 13 times. Carlos Hernández, the last of four Royals relievers, pitched the ninth for his second save in five chances.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 2: Miguel Cabrera drove in a run to tie Mel Ott for 11th place on the career RBI list and Akil Baddoo homered on the second pitch of the game, sending Detroit to a win in Cleveland in the opener of a doubleheader.

Cabrera’s first-inning double scored Kerry Carpenter, giving him 1,868 RBIs in 21 major league seasons. It also was his 3,148th hit, putting the 40-year-old within four of tying Paul Waner for 18th all-time.

Advertisement

Baddoo’s second career leadoff homer came off rookie Gavin Williams (1-4), whose winless streak reached seven starts. The right-hander worked five innings, allowing three runs, and struck out four.

NOTES

GIANTS: Manager Gabe Kapler received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for returning to the dugout area following his fourth-inning ejection during Tuesday’s home win over Tampa Bay.

Kapler will serve his suspension Friday night when the Giants, 10 1/2 games back in the NL West but 1 1/2 games up in the wild card, begin a three-game series against the major league-leading Atlanta Braves.

ANGELS: Nolan Schanuel is being called up by Los Angeles, 40 days after he was the 11th overall pick in this year’s amateur draft.

The 21-year-old infielder is batting .370 in 21 minor league games across three levels. It’s the fastest big league promotion for a draft pick since Chris Sale in 2010 with the Chicago White Sox.

Advertisement

Schanuel was an All-American selection and the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year at Florida Atlantic University. He was second in the nation in batting average (.447), and finished with 19 homers and 64 RBI.

PHILLIES: Pitcher Ranger Suárez will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Washington Nationals because of hamstring soreness.

CUBS: Pitcher Marcus Stroman is dealing with persistent pain because of a right rib cartilage fracture.

Stroman said he isn’t sure when he’ll be able to take the mound again.

“I can’t be too active; it’s not like I can do too much right now,” he said during Friday’s 4-3 loss to Kansas City. “I guess the best thing is to kind of let it heal itself.

“I can barely turn right now. Breathing’s tough at some points and I can’t sit for long periods of time. I’m just taking it day by day.”

Advertisement

Stroman was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 2 with right hip inflammation.

SCHEDULE: Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary.

The changes were announced by MLB as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Each of the games – Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers – will now be played Saturday as part of split-doubleheaders.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous