The Baltimore Ravens made another late addition to their defense, agreeing to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore’s defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft.

“Preseason, he’ll probably play a little bit, and get him ready,” Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said. “Then right away, Week 1, he should be out there playing hard and doing a good job for us.”

Clowney had 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

“I think he’s a little underrated as a pass rusher. Top pick in the draft and all that,” Harbaugh said. “As a play-hard, heavy-handed edge setter, gives us a chance to get four pass rushers on the field on third-down situations, that are true pass-rusher type guys. There’s a real value in that.”

Baltimore moved on from veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston this offseason. Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo have potential in that department, but neither has Clowney’s experience or track record.

On Thursday, the Ravens acquired cornerback Ronald Darby to help a position group that will be missing Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey for at least a little while because of a foot issue that required surgery.

COMMANDERS: Coach Ron Rivera named Sam Howell Washington’s starting quarterback, making the North Carolina product the latest in a revolving door of players at the position for the organization in recent years.

Rivera announced the decision Friday before practice after deliberating with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

Howell, if he remains healthy until then, would become Washington’s seventh different season-opening starter in as many years.

Rivera and the Commanders planned to give Howell this opportunity after the 2022 fifth-round pick impressed in his NFL debut in Week 18 last season. Howell also went 9 of 12 for 77 yards and a touchdown in the exhibition opener last week at Cleveland and has showed progress over the course of training camp.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett is set to back up Howell on Sept. 10 when Washington hosts Arizona — the first regular-season game since the new ownership group led by Josh Harris took over. The team signed Brissett this offseason to compete with Howell, who has been empowered since before spring workouts by Rivera by giving him the first-team snaps.

EAGLES: Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered a concussion and sprained neck and rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo suffered a concussion during a preseason game on Thursday night, and both players were carted off the field on a backboard.

The Eagles said both players were expected to make a full recovery “in due time.” The Eagles said both players were responsive and had full function in their extremities on the field.

They were hurt in an 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns.

LIONS: Detroit’s search for help at wide receiver continues. The team said it has waived injured wideout Denzel Mims and signed former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jason Moore.

Mims, acquired last month from the New York Jets for a conditional draft pick, has not practiced the last two weeks because of ankle and calf injuries.

The compensation in the trade was contingent upon Mims, a second-rounder in 2020, making the Lions’ 53-man roster. So the Lions will retain their 2025 sixth-round pick, while a 2025 seventh-round pick will return to New York.

