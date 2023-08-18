GOLF

Max Homa broke the course record at Olympia Fields, Illinois – even with two bogeys – making 10 birdies in his round of 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead in the BMW Championship over Chris Kirk (66) going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup postseason event that determines who goes to Tour Championship.

That’s more an issue for Kirk than Homa, who already has two wins this season and is assured of being among the 30 who go to East Lake. Not so for Kirk, who delivered a heartwarming win at the Honda Classic but is on the bubble at No. 29 to reach the FedEx Cup finale.

Homa was at 10-under 130. British Open champion Brian Harman (68) and former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (67) were three shots behind. The group at 5-under 135 included Scottie Scheffler (69) and Rory McIlroy, who made only one birdie in his round of 70. It also included Harris English and Justin Rose, who have plenty riding on the outcome this weekend.

LPGA: American player Marissa Steen scored 1-under 72 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the LPGA Tour on Friday in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit shot a 71, whileRyann O’Toole of the United States, Gabriella Cowley of England, Olivia Cowan of Germany, Kim Metraux of Switzerland were tied for third place at 1 under.

In the men’s competition, England’s Dan Brown has a six-shot lead at 11 under after his round of 66.

SOCCER

BUNDESLIGA: Harry Kane scored one goal and set up another on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich routed Werder Bremen 4-0 in the opening game of the season on Friday.

Kane, who finally completed his protracted transfer from Tottenham the previous weekend, showed straight away why Bayern reportedly paid more than $110 million for the forward.

Kane needed only three minutes to set Leroy Sané free for the opener, before he finally beat Bremen’s Jiří Pavlenka with a low shot in the 74th. A Bremen defender’s studs deflected the shot slightly inside the left post.

HOCKEY

OBIT: Rick Jeanneret, who will always be regarded as the voice of the Buffalo Sabres after a 51-year broadcasting career and the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2012 Foster Hewitt Award recipient, died on Thursday. He was 81.

The Sabres released a statement from Jeanneret’s family saying he died with his family by his side following a two-year battle with multi-organ failure. “He will be loved forever,” the family’s statement said.

Jeanneret was a part of Sabres broadcasts on either radio or TV since the 1971-72 season, the franchise’s second, until he retired following the 2021-22 season. He had the longest play-by-play announcing career in NHL history.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Disgruntled 76ers point guard James Harden, in Houston for a charity weekend event, was asked Harden if it’s too late to repair his relationship with the Sixers.

“I think so,” Harden responded.

His comment came after Harden made waves Monday during a trip to China to meet fans and attend events during a promotional tour. Harden called Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “a liar” and stressed that he “will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

He informed the Sixers that he wanted to be traded on June 29 when he picked up the $35.6 million player option on his contract for this season. However, the team informed Harden’s agent last week that it had ended trade discussions.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: Caty McNally, a runner-up in women’s doubles at the last two U.S. Opens, withdrew from the tournament Friday because of injury.

McNally, from Cincinnati, missed her hometown Western & Southern Open this week because of an elbow injury. She lost in the women’s doubles title match in Flushing Meadows in 2021 with Coco Gauff, then last year with Taylor Townsend.

Roberto Bautista Agut also pulled out, the tournament announced.

