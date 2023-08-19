WASHINGTON — Trea Turner hit two home runs in an eight-run eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies went deep five times on Saturday on its way to a 12-3 win over the Washington Nationals.

Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave and Bryson Stott also homered for Philadelphia, which began the day two games ahead of San Francisco in the race for the top wild-card spot in the National League. The Phillies had lost four of five.

Riley Adams drove in two runs for Washington, which had won six of its last seven overall and 15 of 18 at home since July 8.

Turner, a former member of the Nationals, led off the eighth inning by sending Cory Abbott’s 93-mph fastball into the seats in left. Abbott (1-2), who was pitching for the first time since Aug. 11, allowed seven more runs, including a three-run homer by Stott that preceded Turner’ second home run in the inning.

DODGERS 3, MARLINS 1: Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in Los Angeles’ three-run eighth inning, and the host Dodgers beat Miami in the opener of a split-doubleheader.

The NL West-leading Dodgers bounced back nicely from an 11-3 loss on Friday night, improving to 16-2 in August. Ryan Yarbrough (6-5) pitched two perfect innings for the win, and Evan Phillips got three outs for his 19th save.

Advertisement

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PADRES 4: Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer and tripled to lead Arizona to a victory in San Diego in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

The Diamondbacks (63-61) have won five of their last seven games and pulled four games ahead of the Padres in the NL wild-card standings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 7, RAYS 6: Brandon Drury had three hits, including his 16th home run in the fifth inning, and Los Angeles held on for a victory over Tampa Bay in the first game of a split doubleheader in Anaheim, California.

The split doubleheader was scheduled Friday due to the threat of Hurricane Hilary making landfall in Southern California on Sunday.

Randal Grichuk drove in two runs for the Angels, who won for just the fifth time in 17 August games. Grichuk also made a leaping catch at the wall in the second inning to rob Yandy Diaz of a home run.

Advertisement

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 6, RANGERS 1: Willy Adames was 4 for 4 with two RBI to lead Milwaukee to a win in Arlington, Texas.

The NL Central-leading Brewers (67-57) have won the first two games of the series behind 29 combined hits.

Carlos Santana homered for the second consecutive day and the fourth time in his past six games. His two-out homer in the first inning, his 18th, gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

CUBS 6, ROYALS 4: Cody Bellinger hit two home runs and Justin Steele pitched six strong innings as Chicago won at home.

Bellinger belted two opposite field home runs in the first three innings to give the Cubs an early 4-1 lead. His 20 homers in 2023 are his highest single-season total since he won MVP in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger finished 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »