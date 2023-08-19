BASEBALL

Rowdey Jordan drove in four runs as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat Portland, 6-1, on Saturday in Binghamton, New York, handing the Sea Dogs’ their third straight loss.

Jordan hit a two-run home run in the second and a two-run single in the third as Binghamton took a 4-0 lead. Jaylen Palmer scored on an error in the fifth.

Agustin Ruiz added a solo home run in the eighth. Chase Meidroth homered in the ninth for Portland.

Binghamton starter Dominc Hamel pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, walking one and striking out five.

Wikelman Gonzalez allowed four runs on two hits, four walks and two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings for Portland.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Layshia Clarendon had 22 points, Jordin Canada scored 20 and Nneka Ogwumike posted a double-double to help the Los Angeles Sparks snap a 13-game losing streak to the Las Vegas Aces with a 78-72 victory in Las Vegas.

Clarendon sank 6 of 9 shots and all nine of her free throws for Los Angeles (13-18), which leads the Chicago Sky by a game for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs. She added five rebounds and five assists. Canada sank half of her eight shots from long distance, adding three steals. Ogwumike totaled 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Coco Gauff had never won a set against Iga Swiatek in seven previous meetings. On Saturday, the 19-year old beat the No. 1-ranked player in the world, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, to advance to Sunday’s final in the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.

Swiatek, winner of three of the last six Grand Slam titles, survived three match points before Gauff finally finished off the upset to the delight of a large crowd that loudly supported the American.

The seventh-seeded Gauff hadn’t won more than four games in a set against Swiatek since their first meeting in Rome in 2021 until winning the tiebreaker to take the opening set on Saturday.

Gauff is the fourth teenager to reach the final in Cincinnati during the Open Era and first since Vera Zvonareva in 2004. The last teenager to win the title was 17-year-old Linda Tuero in 1968.

Gauff will face Karolina Muchova in Sunday’s final. Muchova overcame No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Sifan Hassan stumbled and fell in the stretch of the 10,000 meters at the world championships in Budapest, Hungry, ruining her chance to match the three medals she captured two years ago at the Olympics.

Hassan, who runs for the Netherlands, was sprinting for the finish line, trying to hold off eventual winner Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia. With Tsegay closing in at about the 50-meter mark, Hassan stumbled and fell, her hands skidding along the track.

Also Saturday, American shot putter Ryan Crouser won with a throw of 77-feet, 1 3/4-inches.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool overcame an early deficit and a disputed red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in Liverpool, England for its first win of the season.

• Solly March scored two goals in a four-minute span of the second half to help Brighton rout Wolverhampton 4-1 in Wolverhampton, England.

• Pape Matar Sarr scored early in the second half and Lisandro Martinez added an own goal to give Tottenham a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

GERMAN LEAGUE: Jeremie Frimpong scored one goal and set up another for Bayer Leverkusen to defeat Leipzig 3-2 in their opening game of the Bundesliga.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR XFINITY: Sam Mayer spun race leader and archrival Ty Gibbs following a late restart in the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International and went on to win for the second time in four weeks.

Gibbs, a Cup Series regular and a rising star at Joe Gibbs Racing, dominated the road-course race in upstate New York. He led 70 of 86 laps, but a late caution bunched up the field and gave Mayer a shot.

Mayer took advantage by nudging Gibbs out of the way as they entered the first turn. Mayer said the contact was accidental.

COLLEGES

WRESTLING: Ohio State two-time Big Ten wrestling champion Sammy Sasso was shot in Columbus and was in the hospital Saturday with non-life-threatening injuries, the university’s wrestling coach said in a statement.

Police said a call came in around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a shooting near the University District, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Sasso was found in an alley near campus and taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition, the newspaper reported.

Coach Tom Ryan said in the statement that Sasso was being monitored in the hospital on Saturday.

