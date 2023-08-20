HOUSTON — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer and rookie Dominic Canzone had a career-high four hits as the Seattle Mariners built a huge lead early and held on for a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday to complete the series sweep.

The victory extends Seattle’s winning streak to six games and improves the team’s record against Houston this season to 8-2.

The Mariners jumped on Hunter Brown (9-9) early, scoring two runs in each of the first three innings to race to a 6-0 lead.

Seattle starter Emerson Hancock pitched two scoreless innings before leaving with a right shoulder strain. He was relieved by Taylor Saucedo, who allowed five runs without getting an out to cut the lead to 1.

Dylan Moore, who also set a career mark with four hits, pushed the lead to 7-5 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Jeremy Peña doubled with one out in the sixth before Jose Altuve got a third strike on a pitch timer violation. Alex Bregman followed with an RBI triple that cut the lead to 7-6.

Advertisement

The Mariners intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez before Yainer Diaz grounded out to end the inning.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 1: Miguel Cabrera singled in his final at-bat at Progressive Field, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter homered, and Detroit beat Cleveland to win the season series for the first time since 2015.

Cabrera, 40, is retiring at the end of the season and was presented with a guitar by the Guardians in a pregame ceremony. The Detroit slugger was hitless in his first three at-bats before lining a hit down the right-field line in the eighth off reliever Eli Morgan.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 4, ROYALS 3: Seiya Suzuki and Miguel Amaya hit solo homers, helping Kyle Hendricks and Chicago Cubs beat visiting Kansas City.

Chicago, in position to claim of the NL’s three wild cards berths, won two in a row after losing the series opener.

Advertisement

NOTES

LITTLE LEAGUE CLASSIC: The New York Yankees will play the Detroit Tigers in the 2024 Little League Classic on Aug. 18 at Bowman Field.

Detroit will be home team for the game, originally scheduled for Comerica Park, where the teams meet on Aug. 16 and 17. Both teams will attend Little League World Series games on Aug. 18.

GIANTS: All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list with a strained left forearm.

Rookie outfielder Luis Matos was recalled by the Giants from Triple-A Sacramento.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »