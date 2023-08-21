Atlantic Federal Credit Union will present a virtual Credit Score Seminar on Thursday, September 21, from 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM. Experienced financial professionals will offer insights and valuable tips to help you understand your Credit Score. Attendees will learn how to get a score, what makes up your score, what hurts it, and how to improve it.

Leya Villacis, Atlantic Senior Consumer Loan Officer and seminar presenter said, “Money matters can be tough, but one thing is sure – credit is important. I enjoy talking about credit scores and helping people find ways to make theirs better. No matter your credit score, you can always improve it and use it to help you financially. When people learn how to improve their credit score, they can enjoy the freedom of having more control over their money.”

Beyond helping people understand the mysteries of a credit score, this seminar can help someone establish credit, rebuild credit, or improve credit to secure a mortgage or other loans.

Those interested in signing up or seeking more information about the event can visit atlanticfcu.com/credit-seminar. The seminar is complimentary, but registration is required by September 19, 2023.

