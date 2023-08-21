BDDEFORD — The Biddeford City Council has confirmed City Manager James Bennett’s nomination of Catherine Ellis as the City of Biddeford’s next director of recreation.

“Catherine possesses the skills and creativity to enhance and lead our outstanding Recreation Department,” said Mayor Alan Casavant. “Her vision and experience will build on the successes of retiring Director Carl Walsh. We are extremely fortunate that she has joined our team!”

Ellis has 20 years of recreation, event planning, and staff and facility management experience with the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District in Oregon. As the center supervisor of the Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center, she was responsible for planning, coordinating and monitoring the operations and activities of a 55,000 square foot recreation center. She most recently served as the Beede Swim & Fitness Center general manager for the Recreation Department in the Town of Concord, Massachusetts.

“Recreation is a core service that can make any city a better place to live, and Biddeford has been blossoming for years,” Ellis said. “With amazing beaches, a popular food scene, and emerging urban areas, the chance to work for a community that is evolving and embracing life is an opportunity I look forward to.”

Ellis assumed the duties of the position on Aug. 15.

