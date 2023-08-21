A section of Route 302 in Naples had to be shut down Monday night following a motor vehicle crash.
A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Communications Center said the traffic closure will remain in effect for an extended period. Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes. He was unable to provide any details on whether there were any injuries or how many motor vehicles may have been involved.
According to the Communications Center, the crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. and resulted in the closure of Route 302 between Harrison Road and Casco Road.
The dispatcher said emergency responders from the Casco and Naples fire departments along with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded.
This story will be updated.
