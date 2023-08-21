Kenya Hall Band

7-9 p.m. Thursday. Casco Bay Lines, Commercial St., $25, 21-plus. cascobaylines.com

Radio station 98.9 WCLZ and Casco Bay Lines wind down this summer’s Cruising Casco Bay concert series with a full-tilt performance by the Kenya Hall Band. It will be a party out at sea as Hall with her powerhouse vocals backed by a tremendous crew of musicians burn through funk and soul songs while the sun goes down. Hit the ATM before boarding, as the bar is cash only, and be ready to rock the boat with your dancing shoes on.

Tom DiMenna sings Gordon Lightfoot

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot passed away at the age of 84 this year. Throughout his storied career, he won 16 Juno Awards and was nominated for five Grammys. Local artist Tom DiMenna will pay tribute to Lightfoot’s significant contribution with an evening of his songs. Accompanied by Eddie Helm on bass, DiMenna will sing and play guitar on songs like “Rainy Day People,” “Sundown,” “Don Quixote” and arguably Lightfoot’s most beloved tune, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

Rival Sons

8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $29.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Spend your Sunday night with rock band Rival Sons as the Darkfighter tour storms into the State Theatre. The band out of California has released seven albums since 2009, and songs you might know include “Pressure and Time” and “Do Your Worst.” Singer-songwriter and guitarist Hannah Wicklund opens the show.

