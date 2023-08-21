A Jonesport lobsterman discovered a body floating in the ocean near Addison on Monday morning, exactly a month after a young lobsterman was last seen.

Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesperson Jeff Nichols said the body was recovered just after 9:30 a.m. about seven miles from Petit Manan Island, where 18-year-old Tylar Michaud of Steuben disappeared last month.

Nichols would not confirm whether the body was Michaud and said the body was sent to the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta where it will be identified.

Michaud’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

