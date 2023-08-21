John Gilbert Demers, 86 years of age, of Kennebunk, passed away on Aug. 15, 2023.

John was born on March 12, 1937, in Everett, Massachusetts, to Elmer and Lillian (Pigeon) Demers. He most enjoyed spending summers at the family’s cottage in Little Neck, Ipswich, Massachusetts, where he spent his days on the water sailing using a window shade as a sail, or motoring as far as he could in his small boat.

He left school to join the Army as soon as he could. He most enjoyed his approximately 18 months in Korea where he was an MP (corporal) and where he enjoyed the Korean people.

Even as a young boy, John always wanted to be an upholsterer like his dad. He studied upholstery at Everett Vocational. When returning from the Army, he worked at Addison Wade in Boston, before starting his own business, Demers Upholstery Co. in Malden, Massachusetts. He was a talented craftsman with an artist’s eye, and he reupholstered many antique furniture pieces. He also enjoyed woodworking and making furniture for himself.

In the late-1970s, he moved to Wells after he had transitioned his business to the reupholstering of antique cars.

He married Joanna Smith Brown on Oct. 30, 1993.

John loved animals, especially all his rescue animals: his dogs from Tippy to Trouble and his cats from Shirley to Sarah. He couldn’t bear to see an animal hurt or suffering; he once released a squirrel caught between two branches of a storm-damaged tree.

He loved sailing, riding his Harley police bike, astrology, and woodworking.

He had a deep love for and knowledge of music from Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughn to J. Geils and Dr. John.

John was predeceased by his parents; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Louise and William Bodvar and Muriel and Thomas W. MacFarland; and by one niece. He is survived by his wife, Joanna Brown; his step-children, Marcus Brown (Karen), Bryan Brown (Olya), and Christopher Ames (Amelia); his four step-grandchildren, Chloe and Riley Burrows-Brown and Griffin and Aryeh Ames; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit John’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

