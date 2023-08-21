Over the last two years the Scarborough Land Trust (SLT) worked with the company developing 35 Mussey Road. This property is of high interest to SLT because of its proximity to its Elaine Stimson Warren Woods Preserve and the Nonesuch River. The property owner, A.R. Building Company, was receptive to SLT’s input on protecting both banks of the river as part of the Land Trust’s Nonesuch River Priority Area.

This effort was successful with A.R. Building Company recently transferring 32.23 acres of the 56.38-acre parcel to SLT. The property includes a stretch of the Nonesuch River, floodplain of the river, other wetlands, and forest. With the addition of this property, Warren Woods Preserve is now 291.5 acres.

According to SLT Executive Director, Andrew Mackie, “This parcel is a fantastic addition to Warren Woods, helping us protect the Nonesuch from the Turnpike to Gorham Road. Another 30 acres to this preserve are important to maintain the wildlife and plant populations of this unique area. SLT will continue to work with any landowner that wants to protect all or part of their property. We are pleased that A.R. Building Company was willing to work with us for this outcome.”

SLT plans on managing this new property as part of Warren Woods focusing on the maintaining the natural processes, including protecting the rare pitch pine bog comprising part of the Preserve. Warren Woods is open to the public with two miles of trail. Currently one parking area is located off Payne Road. SLT is currently planning for the development of additional trails, including trails that are universally accessible.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, please visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call (207) 289-1199.

Scarborough Land Trust seeks photographers

The Scarborough Land Trust (SLT) is seeking capable photographers to help with needs of the organization. SLT volunteer photographers will go out in the field and take images of landscapes, plants, insects, wildlife, people, and events. Some of the images will be used for electronic and print publications, other photographs will be used for grant reports, social media, and other applications.

This is a great opportunity to volunteer for an organization dedicated to the conservation of Scarborough while using your photographic skills. For more information, contact Andrew Mackie at amackie@scarboroughlandtrust.org.

