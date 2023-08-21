‘Hot Flash! What A Feelin’!’

7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Through Aug. 31. Footlights Theatre, Route 1, Falmouth, $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

You don’t need to be a woman of, ahem, a certain age to have a blast seeing “Hot Flash! What A Feelin’!” in Falmouth. Julie Poulin and Nancy Durgin will have everyone in stitches at the Hot Flash Cafe. With sketch comedy, multimedia elements, song spoofs, games, prizes and surprises, this is a can’t-miss mid-week blast. Period!

Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus

4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Cumberland Fairgrounds, 175 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $30, $15 for kids, online discounts available. gardenbroscircus.com

The Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus has been at it for more than a century and its stop in Cumberland will feature three rings and more than 60 performers from around the globe. Each 90-minute big top show will feature a human cannonball, wheel of death, motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, a human slingshot, comedy, performing dogs and Cossack riders.

Portland Fine Craft Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Parking lot at 120 Free St., Portland. shopmainecraft.com

Located in a central downtown, outdoor spot, the juried Portland Fine Craft Show includes the work of over 100 artists from all over the region. You’ll see a wide range of basketry, ceramics, fiber arts, furniture, jewelry, leatherwork, metalwork, printmaking and more. Once you’re done shopping, you can wander to dozens of restaurants for a meal or pop into the Portland Museum of Art, which is right next door to the show.

Water Lantern Festival

5-9 p.m. Saturday. Bug Light Park, South Portland, $16.45 to $67.72. waterlanternfestival.com/portland-me.php

For a magical evening that culminates with the sight of hundreds, or even thousands, of floating lanterns in Casco Bay, grab tickets to the Water Lantern Festival. The festival features music and food trucks and everyone will receive a kit to design your own lantern with in a drawstring bag with other goodies. Don’t worry, all lanterns will be collected after the event and the festival supports the mission of Water.org, which helps provide safe water and sanitation globally.

