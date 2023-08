Art

Through Aug. 25

Jeanne Oullette, oils: 10-5 p.m., daily, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com

Aug. 26

Wabanaki Marketplace: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester. maineshakers.com

Film

Aug. 24

“Love Sarah” (2020): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Aug. 29

“Space Cowboys” (2000): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 31

“Richard Jewell” (2019): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

“Silverado” (1985): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Sept. 2

“Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993): Rated PG-13, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Fast X” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Aug. 24

Two Minutes Out: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Masterstroke, Queen Tribute: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. Free. downtownwestbrook.com

Aug. 25

Green Heron: 6 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Cattle Call: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Heather Pierson Duo: Benefits Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. $15, $10 seniors, $5 students. 892-6142

John John Brown: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Small Craft Advisory: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Aug. 26

Crooked Coast, Justin Carver: 6 p.m., Music on Main, 144 Main St., Bridgton. Free. musiconmainbridgton.com

Band Beyond Description: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Stone and Snow: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Nick Casey: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Aug. 30

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Aug. 31

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

No Shoes Nation Band: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. Free. downtownwestbrook.com

Through Aug. 31

Thursday Deck Parties: 5-9 p.m., Thursdays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. 21-plus. thefrogandturtle.com

Sept. 1

Jeezum Crow: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Local Artist Spotlight: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Sept. 2

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

David Mallett: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Theater

Aug. 24-27

“The Humans”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $20. schoolhousearts.org

