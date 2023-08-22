As the chair of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee and a former educator, I am eager to share the transformative action we’ve taken in Augusta to support our students and teachers this year. These accomplishments resonate deeply with me, not just as a legislator, but as someone who has dedicated their life to shaping young minds and fostering a love for learning.

We’ve upheld our promise of providing 55 percent funding for K-12 public schools, ensuring that our schools have the necessary resources to offer quality education to every student. By doing so, we’re setting the stage for student success, giving them the tools they need to flourish. We also believe that an empty stomach should never stand in the way of learning. That’s why we’ve taken the steps to maintain free school meals for every student in Maine.

Ensuring that no student goes to class hungry is a powerful investment in our kids’ futures. We’ve also extended the opportunity of free community college education for an additional two years, making higher education more accessible and paving the way for a skilled workforce.

As someone who has spent countless hours in classrooms and on the field, I understand the invaluable role educators play in shaping lives. To express our gratitude we’ve enhanced retirement benefits, recognizing their dedication and hard work. In addition to this, we’ve tackled staffing shortages head-on by establishing alternative pathways for certifications and training programs, bolstering our education workforce and ensuring a strong foundation for our students.

We’ve directed substantial funding toward necessary school renovations, ensuring that learning spaces are both modern and conducive to growth and development. Our implementation of a Mobile Learning Lab has taken education beyond the confines of a classroom, enriching the learning experiences of students in even the most remote corners of our state.

In addition, our commitment to early learning is reflected in our efforts to expand preschool opportunities and create inclusive programs for children with disabilities. By providing equal opportunities from the very beginning, we’re taking important steps toward a more equitable educational landscape.

Advertisement

One legislative milestone that holds particular importance to me is the passage of my bill, “An Act to Prevent Student Homelessness.” From my time working and coaching, I’ve witnessed firsthand the challenges that housing-insecure students face. It pains me to see these young minds struggle with the weight of uncertainty, unable to focus on their education due to the stress of not having a stable home.

My bill addresses this issue head-on by creating the Maine Student Homelessness Prevention Fund. This fund is a lifeline for our students and their families, providing support when they need it most. It empowers the dedicated McKinney-Vento liaisons in every Maine school who work to support students facing housing insecurity or homelessness. These liaisons now have the means to address urgent needs that can have a cascading impact on a student’s educational journey – whether it’s covering a car repair, a rent payment, or a utility bill. By easing these immediate financial burdens, we’re providing students with the stability they need to focus on their studies and build a better future.

Amid these successes, I am still aware of the pressing issue of teacher salaries. While we have achieved much, there’s still work to be done to ensure that our educators are fairly compensated for their invaluable contributions. I share in the disappointment that this matter was not addressed in the recent legislative session, but I remain hopeful that we can rectify this in the upcoming supplemental budget.

As always, if you have any questions about the information here or would like to reach out with a comment, question or concern, you can reach out to me any time. If you want to stay even more up to date on what we’re working on in Augusta, sign up for my email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells. He can be reached at Joe.Rafferty@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515. Sign up an email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: