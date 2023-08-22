SOUTH PORTLAND – The Travis Mills Foundation Plane Pull is back in 2023 and once again, the organization is asking the public to flex its muscles to pull an 80-ton FedEx plane for post-911 recalibrated veterans and their families.

Last year’s event included 40 teams, raising $270,000 for recalibrated veterans served by the Travis Mills Foundation. Last year’s winning team, Vigor Strength, pulled the plane in a record-breaking 4.652 seconds.

This year’s event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, on the tarmac at Northeast Air at Portland International Jetport. To register, visit https://give.classy.org/2023TMFPlanePull.

Each team must include 20 to 25 members; only 20 people will be able to pull the plane – it’s recommended to have extra people in case absences. Each team must also raise $2,500, with proceeds supporting the Travis Mills Foundation.

There will be awards for Top Fundraiser, Quickest Pull, Drag Award (slowest pull) and Most Patriotic. The event will also include food trucks, children’s activities, military presentations and an opportunity to meet U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills.

“We love holding this event each year,” said Mills in an email. “Anyone and everyone can absolutely pull this plane – it’s great for team building with your friends and co-workers – or get your family together to form a team. You won’t regret taking part in this incredible event, which supports our nation’s heroes who experienced life changing injuries while bravely serving our country.”

The Presenting Sponsor for the Travis Mills Foundation Plane Pull is Hammond Lumber.

Sponsorships are still available by contacting Shannon Ferran, business development associate, at shannon@travismillsfoundation.org.

“The Travis Mills Foundation empowers our nation’s veterans to live life off the sidelines through various adaptive activities,” said Heather Hemphill, executive director of the Travis Mills Foundation. “For last year’s teams, I know there wasn’t anything more empowering than coming together and moving an 80-ton plane with a group of your friends, family or co-workers on the tarmac of a major airport.”

The inaugural event in 2019 raised more than $100,000 for the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves post-9/11 veterans who have sustained service-related injuries, including the loss of limbs, and other lifelong injuries. The foundation helps the men and women overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide rest and relaxation at its retreat in the Belgrade Lakes region of Maine.

