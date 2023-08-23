Mattress sale fundraiser

for Bonny Eagle High

A mattress sale to benefit Bonny Eagle High School field hockey, music and Project Graduation is set for Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish.

Organizers say “several top quality mattress brands” will be displayed and priced below retail, along with other bedding products. The goal is to raise $5,000.

Towns in the Bonny Eagle district include Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

‘Bands Behind the Barn’

annual benefit concert

Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center will host a benefit concert from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 to go toward scholarships for its therapeutic riding program, servicing children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities.

Bands volunteer to entertain for an hour each. The event will also include food trucks, mobile bar service, a cornhole tournament, games and raffles.

Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com. The barn is located at 63 Justin Merrill Road in Buxton.

