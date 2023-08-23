Music on Main

concert Aug. 26

The Music on Main free concert series continues on Saturday, Aug. 26, with performances by rock/hip hop/reggae band Crooked Coast from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by Justin Carver playing pop rock until 9 p.m.

Another free concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 23, featuring Small Craft Advisory opening for Runnin’ Down A Dream, a Tom Petty tribute band.

Local vendors and food trucks will sell refreshments during the event. Bring a chair, but coolers and pets are not allowed. Learn more at musiconmainbridgton.com.

Rotary Club

golf practice

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club will host a “shot” social at the Mountain Range Golf driving range, 146 Harrison Road, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Practice some golf skills before the Rotary’s 2023 Golf Tournament at Bridgton Highlands Sept. 16.

Golf balls and snacks will be provided by the Rotary and there will be a cash bar. The event is free and an RSVP is encouraged.

To learn more about the Rotary Golf Tournament, contact Lisa Ryan at LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com. For further information about Rotary, go to lakeregionrotary.com.

Author readings

in September

The Bridgton Public Library will host a number of author readings in September, beginning with a poetry reading by Kate Berry and Kate Kearns from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7. The series continues Sept. 16 with J.B. Harris, author of “The Immigrant’s Wife,” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

All events are free but pre-registration is appreciated. More information and program registration can be found at bridgtonlibrary.org or by calling 647-2472.

New Parkinson’s

support group

A support group for those with Parkinson’s Disease in the Lakes Region and their caregivers started up on Aug. 24 and will meet on the fourth Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Maine Lakes Science Center, 51 Willett Road.

All patients and caregivers are welcome and no advance registration is required. The next meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 28. For further information please contact Peter Lowell at lakesmoose@gmail.com

