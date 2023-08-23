RRCT Watershed

Landmarks Series

The Royal River Conservation Trust will begin a new series of events featuring RRCT-owned properties throughout the region in September. The hike “Fairgrounds to Flowing North” launches the series at 9 a.m. Sept. 10.

Participants will hike off-trail from the New Gloucester Fairgrounds down the river to RRCT’s Flowing North Preserve and back.

RRCT staff and volunteers will join the two mile round-trip hike, including Executive Director Alan Stearns and RRCT Native American Intern Natalie Waloven.

The trek will follow the Royal River largely on land recently conserved by Maine Woodland Owners following a gift from a branch of the Chandler family, before reaching the destination of the preserve.

The trek includes some steep banking, scenic waterfalls, fallen trees, a mossy floodplain and large trees untouched for generations. Attendance will be limited in deference to the challenges of leading off-trail trips, with strict attention to off-trail safety and best practices. Go to rrct.org/events-programs to make a reservation.

Shaker Village

benefit concert

The string and vocal trio of Greg Boardman, Elsie Gawler and Steve Muise will perform a benefit concert Sept. 8 in the 1794 Meetinghouse at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the historic preservation work at Shaker Village, including the Herb House Cultural Center and the Shaker Barn.

Tickets are at a $20 suggested price. Order online at maineshakers.com. For more details, call 926-4597 or email info@maineshakers.com.

Free passes to Coastal

Maine Botanical Gardens

A new free admission pass to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is now available thanks to sponsorship from the Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library. The pass includes two adults and any number of kids under 17 years old.

The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the largest botanical garden in New England.

Check the ticket calendar for available dates at mainegardens.org. Call the library at 926-4840 to schedule a day and time, then pick up a pass before traveling to the gardens at 105 Botanical Gardens Drive in Boothbay.

Offices closed

for Labor Day

All town facilities will be closed Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

