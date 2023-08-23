Grateful for dedication of city employees

To the editor,

I feel incredibly blessed to live in South Portland. In recent weeks, I have sent requests to city departments, often on the weekend when it is on my mind, and voila! I get an answer … within an hour. It is truly amazing.

I recently stopped to visit with firefighters/EMTs at the main fire station on Broadway, just to say hello and thank them for their hard work. They were kind, engaging and funny. They appreciated my words of support. It was a delight to speak to them.

I would also like to acknowledge Melissa Hutchins, public works department head and Chad Robishaw, public works; Karl Coughlin, parks and recreation department head and Anthony Johnson, parks/rec; Chief Phil Selby, fire department; Eli Rubin, planning department; Cashel Stewart, sustainability department and Officer Rocco Navarro, police department. These are just a few of our employees who work hard and do amazing things. I want to recognize Emily Scully, city clerk; Karen Morrill, Alice Kelley, and Tina Weden — all in the city clerk’s office and our City Manager Scott Morelli.

There are too many to mention, but these are just the ones who I have had recent contact. Their communication has been expedient, polite, and professional as well as responsive to all my questions. I want them to know that I notice their dedication and hard work.

There are others, for sure, and I can’t name them all, but as I experience different employees, I will take notice. This is just an example of those I have contacted within the past month. I cannot say how fortunate we are to live in this great city. There is often a lot of complaining about other issues, and I want to balance that with the things for which we can be grateful. I know I am.

Rosemarie De Angelis

South Portland

