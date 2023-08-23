FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Ezekiel Elliott hadn’t participated in a football practice for more than seven months before signing with the New England Patriots last week, so he had a lot of bottled-up energy.

That helps explain why he’s “bringing juice to the practices,” as starting quarterback Mac Jones said this week. Elliott was firing up teammates on the sideline during joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay last week when he had only signed with the team the previous day. The organization was impressed with the immediate energy he brought.

“I think I missed the first 17 practices of camp,” Elliott said. “So, I thought I definitely should come in and be a little energizer boost. The transition has been good. I’ve been getting along with the team. I love the coaches. I love this atmosphere. I love this program. Just having fun.”

Elliott has been sharing snaps in the Patriots’ backfield with starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson in recent practices. Elliott and Stevenson both received eight touches Wednesday in practice. Both were also on the receiving end of one incompletion.

Stevenson took six handoffs and caught two passes. Elliott carried the ball seven times and caught one pass. Early indications are that the Patriots will use their two running backs similarly.

“It’s great working with Rhamondre,” Elliott said. “Me and Mondre have the same agents. We’ve known each other for a while. He’s a back that has a similar running style as me. We’ll be able to complement each other very well.”

Stevenson was more efficient than Elliott last season, but both players have served as three-down backs, have the size to be used in short-yardage situations, and the receiving and blocking skills to be on the field on third down.

Elliott carried the ball 231 times for 876 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt, and scored 12 touchdowns last season. He also caught 17 passes for 92 yards. He’s compiled 1,881 carries for 8,262 yards with 68 touchdowns in 103 career games, along with 305 catches for 2,336 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Stevenson had 1,040 yards and five touchdowns on 210 carries last season. He caught 69 passes for 421 yards, with one more touchdown, in his first full season as the Patriots’ lead back.

“Mondre is doing a great job, and the whole running back room,” Jones said. “I think (running backs coach) Vinny (Sunseri) does a great job keeping everybody to that standard.

“There isn’t a lot of drop-off between players, which I love. You’re in there with one guy, you’re in there with a different guy, but you know they know what to do and you have confidence in every one of them.”

Elliott has enjoyed his time so far in New England after spending the first seven years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection believed he was a “good fit” for the Patriots. He sees his new team as being “well-coached” and “very disciplined.”

“I think you look at my play style and the culture of this team,” he said. “I think it’s a good match.”

Elliott met with Jones for dinner during a visit with the Patriots late last month. He said his new quarterback has been great as a leader on the practice field.

When asked about his first impressions of Coach Bill Belichick, Elliott called him a “great coach” and a “funny guy.”

He demands excellence of this team,” Elliott said. “He knows how to get it out of you.”

Elliott’s first practice with the Patriots was spent on conditioning in Green Bay. He was limited but did see time against the Packers’ defense in a fully-padded practice last Thursday. He’s been a full participant in two practices so far this week as the Patriots prepare for their third and final preseason game Friday night against the Tennessee Titans.

I was at home, but I was definitely working my tail off,” Elliott said. “I feel good. I feel like I’m ready to play. Just gotta – I’ve been here, what? A week? Eight days? Still getting in that playbook, trying to know it the way I should, but getting there.”

MAC JONES kept busy during the final padded practice of training camp, an indication that he’s not likely to play for long, if at all, in Friday’s game.

Jones complete 18 of 23 passes, hitting DeVante Parker and Kayshon Boutte in the end zone with his final passes during a simulated 2-minute drill. He also connected on two long balls to Kendrick Bourne early in team drills.

Jones’ spraying the field with completions wasn’t the only welcome sight for the Patriots.

Starting right guard Mike Onwenu made his practice debut after spending all summer on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Onwenu participated in positional drills and initial stretching, but was held out of team periods. So was tight end Mike Gesicki, who returned to practice Tuesday after missing eight days because of a shoulder injury.

Another tight end, Hunter Henry, got banged up during a 2-minute drill and was held out of the rest of practice. Moments later, rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez sustained an apparent left leg injury. Both players remained on the field, however, indicating their injuries aren’t serious.

THE PATRIOTS claimed nose tackle Marquan McCall off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. Not even 24 hours later, he was back on waivers.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, McCall failed his physical because of a knee injury.

